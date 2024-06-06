Expand / Collapse search
Ex-Bernie Sanders aide who dismissed Hamas rapes of Israeli women fired from hosting job at The Hill

The Hill's Briahna Joy Gray allegedly rolled her eyes while interviewing the sister of an Israeli hostage

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Father of American hostage held by Hamas: We are cautiously optimistic about a deal Video

Father of American hostage held by Hamas: We are cautiously optimistic about a deal

Ronen Neutra, the father of American hostage Omer Neutra, says his family will continue fighting the fight as negotiations between Israel and Hamas continue on Special Report.

Former Bernie Sanders press secretary Briahna Joy Gray of The Hill’s web series "Rising" announced was fired from the news organization in the wake of controversy over her dismissing accounts of Hamas raping Israeli women.

Gray faced criticism over the last year for several anti-Israel attacks following the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October. On Thursday, she posted the "notice of contract termination" she received from Nexstar Media Group, the company that owns The Hill.

"It finally happened. The Hill has fired me. There should be no doubt that @RisingTheHill has a clear pattern of suppressing speech -- particularly when it's critical of the state of Israel. This is why they fired @kthalps, & it was only a matter of time before they fired me," Gray wrote on X.

EX-BERNIE SANDERS AIDE SLAMMED FOR SAYING ACCOUNTS OF ISRAELI WOMEN RAPED BY HAMAS ARE ‘ZIONIST’ PROPAGANDA

Briahna Joy Gray

Former Bernie Sanders press secretary Briahna Joy Gray wrote on her X account that she was fired on Thursday. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Politicon)

Most recently, Gray went viral after a clip showed her appearing to roll her eyes at the sister of a Hamas hostage who appeared Tuesday on "Rising."

"I really hope that you specifically will believe women when they say that they got hurt," Yarden Gonen said.

The comment was likely in reference to Gray’s X post from December when she denied the validity of accounts that Hamas terrorists raped Israeli women during the Oct. 7 attacks.

"Providing no evidence, @StateDeptSpox advances theory that unreleased female Israeli hostages are rape victims who Hamas withheld bc they don't want them to speak publicly about their treatment. What we *know* so far is that Israeli hostages that have been allowed to speak to the press affirmed humane treatment, while Palestinian hostages have attested to beatings & sexual assault," Gray posted.

yarden gonen

Yarden Gonen, the sister of Hamas hostage Romi Gonen, criticized Gray's dismissal of rape allegations by Israeli women against Hamas terrorists. (Fox News Live)

Nexstar Media Group confirmed to Fox News Digital that Gray is no longer a contributor for The Hill.

Following Gray's post announcing the loss of her job, some celebrated the firing.

EX-MUMFORD & SONS GUITARIST HOPES NEW FESTIVAL WILL BE HUB FOR VIEWPOINT DIVERSITY 'WHERE REAL DEBATE HAPPENS'

"And I guarantee the women who’s sister has been held hostage for 8months isn’t happy about you being fired, but I am. You’re a race hustling con artist," actor Michael Rapaport wrote.

Conservative commentator Pradheep Shankar wrote, "Good. Let antisemites find other sites."

"It finally happened! So glad to have been wrong that they wouldn’t go through with it! Took them long enough! The 8th month anniversary of the October 7 terrorist attack that Briahna Joy Gray couldn’t be bothered to show sympathy for the victims’ families is tmrw," Townhall.com web editor Rebecca Downs commented.

"Couldn’t happen to a worse person," The "Rubin Report" host Dave Rubin declared.

Attorney Damin Toell joked, "If only literally everybody had seen this coming months ago. Did you try rolling your eyes when they fired you?"

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.