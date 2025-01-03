Detroit pastor Lorenzo Sewell argues it's 'impossible' for Christians to be 'politically neutral'

A Detroit pastor told Fox News Digital that it is "impossible" for pastors and Christians to be politically "neutral."

"The gospel message is a political message. The Bible is a political book from Genesis to Revelations. We see that the Bible is a political book," said Lorenzo Sewell, pastor of 180 Church in Detroit, Michigan.

"It is impossible to be politically neutral," he added.

Sewell, a Republican, spoke at the last Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July. He endorsed President-elect Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election and hosted the then-GOP presidential candidate at his church last summer.

A MARYLAND HOTEL HAS A BAR AT THE ALTAR OF A FORMER SCHOOL CHAPEL, AND CRITICS WANT IT MOVED

He has previously been a critic of identity politics.

"It is important to be spiritual because you are political. You cannot be a spiritual person and not be political," Sewell added.

Sewell reacted to a story from the Washington Post detailing a Los Angeles pastor’s struggle with uniting his church before and after the presidential election.

Rev. Jonathan Hall, 41, a native of Alabama , led First Christian Church of North Hollywood for two years. First Christian is part of the Disciples of Christ denomination and serves over 1,000 members. "Persuading the Republicans, Democrats and independents in his pews to stay and pray with one another is getting more complicated," the Post reported.

ONLY 20% OF UNIVERSITY FACULTY SAY A CONSERVATIVE WOULD FIT IN WELL IN THEIR DEPARTMENT: REPORT

Several congregants left the church due to their political differences. One of the members cited a film Hall planned to screen about Christian nationalism being "too one-sided" and "anti-Republican."

Others left after they discovered their peers were attending Trump’s inauguration.

Reacting to the Washington Post story, Sewell stressed the importance of bipartisanship.

"We need to understand that you cannot have progress without being bipartisan. We understand that you have to work with the Democrats and you have to work with Republicans now in order to make real progress happen," the native of Detroit’s east side said. "So we have to have that discernment."

Sewell told Fox News Digital that there are Democrats at his church.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We do believe that it is very difficult for you to be a Bible-believing Christian and be a Democrat. We do believe that. Do I have Democrats in my church? Absolutely. We do not believe that every Democrat is a demon, but we do believe that the Democratic platform is demonic," he said.

"Adversely, we don't believe that every Republican is a revivalist. We don't worship a donkey nor elephant. We worship the lamb that was slain."