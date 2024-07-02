Expand / Collapse search
Democratic congressman urges Biden to consider effect of his 'horrible' debate on House races

'I think he has to be honest with himself,' Rep. Mike Quigley said of Biden

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
Rep. Mike Quigley suggested that President Biden consider the effect of his weak debate performance on House and Senate races for Democrats when asked if the president should step aside as nominee.

Rep. Mike Quigley suggested Tuesday that President Biden take into account the downballot effects of his debate fiasco.

Quigley, a Democrat from Illinois, responded to concerns about Biden's leadership as a growing number of media voices are calling on the president to withdraw after his debate with former President Trump.

"I think [Biden's] four years are one of the great presidencies of our lifetime," Quigley said on CNN. "But I think he has to be honest with himself." 

MEDIA FIGURES SHOCKED AT BIDEN'S 'BAD' DEBATE PERFORMANCE: 'TOTAL AND COMPLETE DISASTER'

CNN's Kasie Hunt/Rep. Mike Quigley

Rep. Mike Quigley suggested that President Biden take into account the downstream effects of his debate fiasco on congressional races for Democrats. (CNN)

"This is a decision he's going to have to make. He clearly has to understand … his decision not only impacts who's going to serve in the White House the next four years, but who's going to serve in the Senate, who's going to serve in the House, and it will have implications for decades to come," Quigley continued.

"It sounds like you're actually open to the idea that it might be the right decision for him to step aside?" CNN's Kasie Hunt asked Quigley. 

"I think what I'm stressing is that it has to be his decision," Quigley responded. "But we have to be honest with ourselves." 

"It wasn't just a horrible night," the congressman said. "But I won't go beyond that out of my respect and understanding of President Joe Biden, a very proud person who has served us extraordinarily well for 50 years. But it's his decision. I just want him to appreciate at this time just how much it impacts not just his race but all the other races that are coming in November." 

BIDEN'S 'DISASTER' DEBATE PERFORMANCE SPARKS MEDIA MELTDOWN, CALLS FOR HIM TO WITHDRAW FROM 2024 RACE

Three shots of Biden during the debate

Newspapers across the country and even Biden's own fervent supporters in the press are calling on Biden to consider withdrawing from the race for the sake of the party.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Image) | ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images | Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LIBERAL NEWSPAPERS, BIDEN MEDIA ALLIES PRESSURE PRESIDENT TO DROP OUT OF RACE: 'HIS HUBRIS IS INFURIATING'

Newspapers across the country and even Biden's own fervent supporters in the press are calling on Biden to consider withdrawing from the race for the sake of the party. 

The New York Times' editorial board, the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Clarence Page of the Chicago Tribune, the editorial board for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and other voices have all suggested that Biden consider stepping down after his debate performance. 

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report. 

