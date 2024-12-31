Dem strategist calls incoming Trump administration a 'remarkable opportunity': 'Quite optimistic'

One Democrat described feeling surprisingly "optimistic" about the "remarkable opportunity" the second Trump administration can give the party.

Former Missouri state representative Don Calloway told a panel on "MSNBC Reports" Tuesday that despite the party’s initial concerns over President-elect Donald Trump, there are still places for Democrats to work across the aisle and accomplish their goals.

"From what I am watching from here on the ground in Washington, DC, the opportunity really is wide open for Democrats to legislate or otherwise participate with the Trump Administration on the executive side," Calloway said. "And that’s partially the nature of what we have seen from this administration over the last four years, and even going into now, is that there are going to be highly transactional."

He continued, "I think that political economy and marketplace is open both on the legislative side as well as the business side, and I’m thinking that the Trump administration may surprise some Democrats as much as what they’re willing to hear conversation about. We saw Donald Trump side with longshoremen since he’s been elected. I just think there’s a remarkable opportunity here to get some substantive things done here for the American people that provide a broader landscape of opportunity."

Calloway added there likely wouldn’t be movement on "social issues" because "those have to do with fundamental protection of human rights." Nevertheless, he was "optimistic" on compromises in other areas.

"I’m quite optimistic to see what the Trump administration presents in terms of having to work together with Democrats and broad structures nationally to actually achieve progress that’s going to satisfy this populist coalition they put together to get elected," Calloway said.

Since Trump was re-elected, Democrats have been split on how they plan to work with the administration.

Earlier this month, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said he would work to find "bipartisan common ground" with Trump and the Republicans once they take power.

"We are prepared to find common ground with the incoming administration on any issue, particularly as it relates to the most decisive ones to emerge from this election, which, in our view, is to deal with the high cost of living," Jeffries said.

However, other prominent Democrats, such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom, have indicated they will work to resist parts of Trump’s agenda, particularly his plan for mass deportations.

