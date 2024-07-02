Deleted Biden X post featuring glaring gaffe goes viral: 'Not the best timing'

President Biden’s official White House X account appeared to feature a gaffe of its own Tuesday afternoon in a now-deleted post.

@POTUS was trying to comment on a Louisiana federal judge issuing a preliminary injunction on the White House’s ban on new liquefied natural gas exports. The lawsuit was previously filed by a group of 16 Republican states opposing Biden’s efforts to limit energy projects.

When remarking on the ruling, however, Biden’s account mistakenly referred to it as a "Supreme Court ruling" rather than a federal court ruling.

"Yesterday's Supreme Court ruling on our pause on Liquified Natural Gas exports is incredibly disappointing. I'll continue doing everything I can to protect our environment and our communities, while ensuring America’s energy security," the post read.

The original post was deleted and can no longer be seen and has since been replaced with a new post that says, "Yesterday's court ruling on our pause on Liquified Natural Gas exports is incredibly disappointing. I'll continue doing everything I can to protect our environment and our communities, while ensuring America’s energy security."

Though it was deleted, some social media users shared images of the original post, including one that featured a Community Note reading, "This was not a Supreme Court decision. It was a federal judge in Louisiana."

"Good lord even the X account has dementia," civil rights lawyer David Pivtorak remarked.

Conservative influencer Paul Szypula agreed, "Wow even his interns have cognitive issues."

"Biden just deleted this post after confusing the Supreme Court with a Federal Court," the Libs of TikTok account reported. "This case literally had nothing to do with the Supreme Court."

Talk show host Christopher Calvin Reid commented, "Biden's staff is just as inattentive to detail as he is."

"Which DEI hire is responsible for this," Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik joked.

Former FEMA administrator Michael D. Brown suggested, "Maybe Hunter Biden is now doing POTUS’ social media…"

Keystone Corporation Director of Operations Courtney Holland wrote, "The Biden team, in a now deleted post, confused a federal court decision with a SCOTUS decision. Not the best timing."

The post followed reignited concerns over Biden’s mental acuity ahead of the presidential election. After his first debate with former President Donald Trump, many have since suggested that Biden is not mentally capable of serving another four years.