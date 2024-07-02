Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Deleted Biden X post featuring glaring gaffe goes viral: 'Not the best timing'

President Biden's mental acuity has been in the spotlight after his poor debate performance

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
For a year, Bidens been going downhill: Mike Huckabee Video

For a year, Bidens been going downhill: Mike Huckabee

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee breaks down how the media and Democrats are starting to acknowledge President Biden’s pitfalls after the CNN Presidential Debate on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

President Biden’s official White House X account appeared to feature a gaffe of its own Tuesday afternoon in a now-deleted post.

@POTUS was trying to comment on a Louisiana federal judge issuing a preliminary injunction on the White House’s ban on new liquefied natural gas exports. The lawsuit was previously filed by a group of 16 Republican states opposing Biden’s efforts to limit energy projects.

When remarking on the ruling, however, Biden’s account mistakenly referred to it as a "Supreme Court ruling" rather than a federal court ruling.

"Yesterday's Supreme Court ruling on our pause on Liquified Natural Gas exports is incredibly disappointing. I'll continue doing everything I can to protect our environment and our communities, while ensuring America’s energy security," the post read.

Deleted Biden X post

President Biden's X account appeared to have deleted a post confusing the federal court with the Supreme Court. (X screenshot)

SOURCES CLOSE TO BIDEN REPORT 'MARKED INCIDENCE OF COGNITIVE DECLINE' IN LAST 6 MONTHS: BERNSTEIN

The original post was deleted and can no longer be seen and has since been replaced with a new post that says, "Yesterday's court ruling on our pause on Liquified Natural Gas exports is incredibly disappointing. I'll continue doing everything I can to protect our environment and our communities, while ensuring America’s energy security."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for a comment but has yet to receive a response.

Though it was deleted, some social media users shared images of the original post, including one that featured a Community Note reading, "This was not a Supreme Court decision. It was a federal judge in Louisiana."

Joe Biden at White House

President Joe Biden arrives for a news conference following the Supreme Courts ruling on charges against former President Donald Trump that he sought to subvert the 2020 election, at the White House on July 1, 2024 in Washington, DC.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"Good lord even the X account has dementia," civil rights lawyer David Pivtorak remarked.

Conservative influencer Paul Szypula agreed, "Wow even his interns have cognitive issues."

"Biden just deleted this post after confusing the Supreme Court with a Federal Court," the Libs of TikTok account reported. "This case literally had nothing to do with the Supreme Court."

Talk show host Christopher Calvin Reid commented, "Biden's staff is just as inattentive to detail as he is."

"Which DEI hire is responsible for this," Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik joked.

Former FEMA administrator Michael D. Brown suggested, "Maybe Hunter Biden is now doing POTUS’ social media…"

Keystone Corporation Director of Operations Courtney Holland wrote, "The Biden team, in a now deleted post, confused a federal court decision with a SCOTUS decision. Not the best timing."

MEDIA REACT TO JILL BIDEN'S VOGUE APPEARANCE: 'I THOUGHT THIS WAS SATIRE'

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 04: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden deliver remarks during the congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on June 04, 2024 in Washington, DC. The annual bipartisan picnic brings together Biden Administration officials and members of Congress and their families to celebrate the unofficial start of summer. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Biden's X post comes after ongoing concerns over his capability of running for a second term. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The post followed reignited concerns over Biden’s mental acuity ahead of the presidential election. After his first debate with former President Donald Trump, many have since suggested that Biden is not mentally capable of serving another four years.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.