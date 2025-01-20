David Axelrod says Trump returning to office as a 'conqueror'

David Axelrod said President Donald Trump is returning to Washington as a "conqueror" during an appearance on CNN Sunday night ahead of Monday's inauguration.

"When you think about how he left Washington four years ago, there is no way you could have imagined the set of circumstances," the CNN political commentator said. "He left in disgrace, he's come back as kind of a conqueror, that is the feel of this."

"I do think there is a lot of discontent in the country, a hangover from the pandemic, inflation and people really wanted to give this an angioplasty," he added.

Axelrod also described the coming inauguration as "historic."

"Whatever you think about Donald Trump, you have to acknowledge this was probably the most astonishing political comeback in American history," he said.

"The question is how will it reflect itself and how he executes on it," he added. "So will he actually deliver the kind of relief that people are looking for or will he just hit the funny bone of the base on social issues while people's day-to-day lives don't change particularly. That is going to be the challenge for Donald Trump."

Trump's political comeback has been called the greatest in modern history.

Four years after Americans booted him from the White House, and he left Washington at a low point following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, they are sending him back to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

"It’s a political victory that our country has never seen before," Trump said.

