Dallas police mourn officer 'executed' in line of duty: 'We owe him everything'

The Dallas, Texas police force is coping with the loss of rookie Officer Darron Burks, who was killed in the line of duty in a "targeted" attack.

"He was an amazing individual," Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told "Fox & Friends First" Friday. "He epitomized what it meant to wear this uniform…he chose this profession in his calling, and this calling chose him as well."

The shooting, which happened the evening of Aug. 29 near the Oak Cliff Community Center, killed Burks and wounded two other responding officers. The suspected gunman, identified as 30-year-old Corey Cobb-Bey, was killed in a shootout with police after a highway chase.

Garcia said Burks was in between calls, stopped in a parking lot when Cobb-Bey approached and within moments opened fire. Garcia said a dispatcher did "unbelievable work" by recognizing what was happening from Burks' radio transmission.

In a press conference following the shooting, Garcia said Burks and the responding officers were "targeted" by Cobb-Bey.

"Our officers were targeted by nothing more than the uniforms that they wear and for the brave and honorable job that they do," he said. "I want to be clear here, the word ambush has been thrown around in the last 24 hours. That is not what happened here. Officer Burks was executed."

Garcia said Burks was a teacher for 17 years before entering the academy last year. His funeral will take place Saturday at the Watermark Church in Dallas. Garcia expects services will be "very well attended."

"He was only a police officer for about a year and a half, but left such an impact not only on this department – he lived an unbelievable life. His academy mates yesterday during the vigil – he was older when he entered the academy – they all looked up to him, and they said that he was the best representation of their class, and he will be missed," Garcia said.

"His loss and his sacrifice fortifies us, strengthens us. And, we owe him everything."

Senior Corporal Jamie Farmer, who was shot by Cobb-Bey after arriving at the scene, has been released from the hospital, FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported. Senior Corporal Marissa David, who arrived a minute later, is currently in the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the face by Cobb-Bey.

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.