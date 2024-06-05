Dallas paper calls out officials after homeless found occupying city building: 'Feces and urine throughout'

In a new editorial, The Dallas Morning News called out the Dallas city government for not preventing homeless people from occupying one of its buildings and trashing it.

The outlet’s editorial board published the column on Wednesday after obtaining a memo from city council member Jesse Moreno to interim city manager Kimberly Tolbert reporting on the state of the "Family Gateway Building," which is owned by the city.

According to the council member's note, it was found to be occupied by about 20 homeless people and their pets, who left their "feces and urine throughout."

"It has to stop," the editorial declared, calling out the city for allowing the building to fall into such a state.

The board pulled no punches, citing the state of the building as an example of "how bad things have gotten in certain parts of Dallas City Hall."

In his May 30 memo, Moreno stated that city staff encountered 20 individuals – "some with animals" – who may have gotten in "through the playground door leading into the building, which was evidently not secured."

The council member described the conditions found further therein, noting, "Upon entry into the building, there was an odor of feces and urine, as well as a significant presence of flies, gnats, cockroaches, and crickets. The rooms were canvassed by staff and various spots of feces were found on the floors."

Moreno added, "Signs of longterm living conditions were seen, including a makeshift iron, an air conditioning unit, and various clothes and sundries."

After an extended description of the building’s state, the official requested several actions Dallas officials take to address the problem, including, "The building be secured, cleaned/sanitized, and that there be routine monitoring and maintenance of the facility so long as it is in our possession," and "No-Trespass signage to be posted on the building at all entry point."

Moreno told the Dallas Morning News following the discovery, "We are dealing with a building that probably needs to be condemned."

The editorial board noted that Moreno "has become disenchanted with what he sees as City Hall’s commitment to a ‘housing first’ policy for the homeless," and reported his belief that the city building became occupied because an encampment on nearby Canton Street was never removed by the city.

The council member also expressed frustration with the city’s potential plan to sell similar buildings to "help manage ballooning pension debt," telling the outlet that the government can’t expect to sell buildings in such conditions.

Additionally, he complained about city staff members, stating it was too unsafe for him to inspect the building himself. "If it was unsafe for a council member to walk around in daylight, how unsafe was it for people who live and work downtown?" the Dallas Morning News asked, citing his bewilderment at the request.

The editorial board concluded the piece with its own assessment of the situation, stating, "No resident or business owner would be allowed to maintain a building in the condition that the old Family Gateway building is in. They would be slapped with fines. But for Dallas City Hall, this is the way business is done. It has to stop."

The office of the city secretary did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.