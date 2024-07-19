Exclusive: Country star Brian Kelley to release 'Make America Great Again' song: 'I'm a proud American'

EXCLUSIVE: Country music star Brian Kelley performed at the 2024 Republican National Convention on the third day of the political event in Milwaukee and later teased fans via social media with the release date of his new song, "Make America Great Again."

The self-written single will be released to fans next Friday.

On Wednesday, Kelley took to the RNC’s main stage and performed his song "American Spirit," which debuted to fans in 2022.

"I got a call and asked if I was interested, and I said, ‘Absolutely, I'm available,’" Kelley told Fox News Digital in a video interview. He said he learned he would perform around the time Gold Star Families paid tribute to their fallen loved ones.

"I just felt like it was a great opportunity to go support my country," Kelley said. "I think it was one of the best moments I've ever had in my career."

Kelley performed opposite the Holy Redeemer Institutional Church of God In Christ Choir, and UNC fraternity brothers stood tall while carrying Old Glory in front of the stage.

The "See You Next Summer" singer said the performance is something he will remember for the rest of his life and that his parents expressed pride and assurance about his choice to entertain the political crowd.

"The atmosphere was electric," he said of the crowd. "You could feel the love. You could feel the support, and it felt like a family."

While Kelley said he didn’t have the opportunity to cross paths with former President Trump, who officially accepted the GOP nomination for president Thursday night, he is looking forward to shaking his hand soon.

"I can't imagine what he's been through," Kelley said of "45."

On Saturday, the former president was speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a lone gunman opened fire and struck Trump in the ear in an attempt to assassinate the GOP nominee.

"I was just disgusted," Kelley said of finding out about the shooting. "It's sad that that happened here in America."

Kelley’s message to Americans is that no matter what political side you are affiliated with, there is no room for violence.

"I wrote ‘Make America Great Again’ a week before the assassination attempt," Kelley said. "It was a no-brainer that I had to put it out."

The singer-songwriter said he spent two or three days cultivating patriotic lyrics. Kelley hopes the single will be an American anthem for those looking to uncover their own voice. He added that the song was easy to write becaue he drew from his own feelings and frustrations about the state of the world.

"I just felt it in my heart, felt it in my gut, that, you know, I'm gonna take a stand, and I'm gonna put this song out," Kelley said. "I'm really proud of it. At the end of the day, I'm a concerned real American."

Kelley, a Florida native, said he was raised by his parents to express his beliefs, never waver and refuse to back down. He said he is staying true to those values and using his creative interests to vocalize his support for Trump.

"Maybe, at the end of the day, maybe this song can win some undecided people over," Kelley said. "Maybe those that don't even agree with what I'm saying can understand that I have a backbone and that I'm standing on ground in which I believe and there's nothing more authentic than that.

"I'm a proud American, and I think we can Make America Great Again."

Kelley is expecting backlash but is unbothered by that prospect.

"I'm concerned with giving a voice to those that need it and that are looking for it," Kelley concluded.