Connecticut mom of three moves to hotel room due to high rent prices: 'Exactly what I prayed for'

A single mother of three found living in a Connecticut hotel room was less expensive than renting an apartment.

Suzanne Hayes wrote an article for Business Insider on Monday detailing her experience of deciding to book a room at the Avon Old Farms Hotel rather than continue to look for an apartment.

"I frantically searched Airbnb and Vrbo, but the few long-term options were already booked. As a last-ditch effort, I reached out to local hotels and inquired about rates for long-term stays. That's when I received surprise email No. 2. Only this one was from Avon Old Farms Hotel, and, with it, I felt as if I had won the lottery," Hayes wrote.

"We have a two-bedroom apartment on-site that we rent out for longer stays. It's $2,200 a month and includes all utilities and hotel amenities," the email from the hotel said.

MILLENNIALS LAMENT BEING UNABLE TO AFFORD HOMES, PAY RENT: ‘THIS IS INSANE'’

Hayes received a 30 days’ notice from her landlord in March and found it difficult to find a new place to live. Even before the notice, she struggled to keep up with the rent.

"I was, however, on a month-to-month lease, and with that came a sense of unease. In other ways, too, the house contributed to my sense of unease. The yard required an infinite amount of work, the oil tank and furnace were constantly malfunctioning, and don't even get me started on the mice issue," Hayes wrote.

She reported finding two-bedroom apartments costing $2,700 per month with three-bedroom apartments costing up to $3,000 per month on Zillow. One application she submitted was also rejected for her poor credit score.

Although she had doubts about moving into a hotel room, Hayes found her children enjoying the experience thanks to some of the hotel’s features, like a pool and a game room. She also finally found "ease" with the hotel providing weekly deep cleanings and continental breakfast.

YOUNGER AMERICANS LIVING WITH PARENTS LONGER TO SAVE UP FOR A SHOT AT THE AMERICAN DREAM OF HOME OWNERSHIP

"This is not an apartment I would've ever looked for, and I would not have known to look at a hotel for my housing needs. On paper, it is not a great fit for me and my kids. But the amenities are the answer to my prayers. They have offered me the gift of ease, and that, after all, is exactly what I prayed for," Hayes concluded.

Fox News Digital reached out to Avon Old Farms Hotel for a comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP