Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Rental

Connecticut mom of three moves to hotel room due to high rent prices: 'Exactly what I prayed for'

"I felt as if I had won the lottery," Suzanne Hayes wrote on Business Insider

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
Institutional investors cashing in on hot renter market Video

Institutional investors cashing in on hot renter market

Fox News’ Jonathan Serrie reports on how homebuyers are reevaluating the American Dream and turning to rentals due to the difficult housing market.

A single mother of three found living in a Connecticut hotel room was less expensive than renting an apartment.

Suzanne Hayes wrote an article for Business Insider on Monday detailing her experience of deciding to book a room at the Avon Old Farms Hotel rather than continue to look for an apartment.

"I frantically searched Airbnb and Vrbo, but the few long-term options were already booked. As a last-ditch effort, I reached out to local hotels and inquired about rates for long-term stays. That's when I received surprise email No. 2. Only this one was from Avon Old Farms Hotel, and, with it, I felt as if I had won the lottery," Hayes wrote.

"We have a two-bedroom apartment on-site that we rent out for longer stays. It's $2,200 a month and includes all utilities and hotel amenities," the email from the hotel said.

For Sale sign next to luggage

Suzanne Hayes documented her experience in an article for Business Insider. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images | Photo by Horacio Villalobos Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

MILLENNIALS LAMENT BEING UNABLE TO AFFORD HOMES, PAY RENT: ‘THIS IS INSANE'’

Hayes received a 30 days’ notice from her landlord in March and found it difficult to find a new place to live. Even before the notice, she struggled to keep up with the rent.

"I was, however, on a month-to-month lease, and with that came a sense of unease. In other ways, too, the house contributed to my sense of unease. The yard required an infinite amount of work, the oil tank and furnace were constantly malfunctioning, and don't even get me started on the mice issue," Hayes wrote.

She reported finding two-bedroom apartments costing $2,700 per month with three-bedroom apartments costing up to $3,000 per month on Zillow. One application she submitted was also rejected for her poor credit score.

Although she had doubts about moving into a hotel room, Hayes found her children enjoying the experience thanks to some of the hotel’s features, like a pool and a game room. She also finally found "ease" with the hotel providing weekly deep cleanings and continental breakfast.

Avon Old Farms Hotel room

Hayes praised the hotel as an answer to her prayers and providing her ease. (Google Earth)

YOUNGER AMERICANS LIVING WITH PARENTS LONGER TO SAVE UP FOR A SHOT AT THE AMERICAN DREAM OF HOME OWNERSHIP

"This is not an apartment I would've ever looked for, and I would not have known to look at a hotel for my housing needs. On paper, it is not a great fit for me and my kids. But the amenities are the answer to my prayers. They have offered me the gift of ease, and that, after all, is exactly what I prayed for," Hayes concluded.

Fox News Digital reached out to Avon Old Farms Hotel for a comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.