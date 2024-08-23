Comedian Rob Schneider urges fellow RFK supporters to vote Trump, slams Democrats in scathing message

Comedian Rob Schneider urged "Robert Kennedy Jr. supporters and American Citizens" to support former President Trump as the independent candidate suspended his campaign on Friday.

Schneider took to social media to post a lengthy message shortly before Kennedy officially announced he would suspend his campaign and endorse Trump in November’s presidential election. The "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo" star penned a scathing message, with Trump-style capitalization to emphasize certain words and phrases.

"Dear Fellow Robert Kennedy Jr. supporters and American Citizens, as we have seen this week, ONCE AGAIN the Democratic Party is NOT running on any ideas to make American’s lives better, they are once again running on the hatred of one individual, Donald J Trump," Schneider wrote.

ROBERT F. KENNEDY, JR. TO ENDORSE TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT, COURT FILING SHOWS

"And they are hoping that YOU will HATE him so much that you will forget about the Democrat’s FOREVER WARS that are pushing the world closer to World War III," he continued. "They are hoping that you forget about your grocery bills being 26% higher since Biden/Harris took office."

Schneider then said Democrats are hoping Americans forget a variety of issues, accusing the Biden-Harris administration of pushing censorship, working to silence anyone who spoke out against COVID vaccines or policies, firing federal workers who refused the vaccine, forcing masks on young children, shuttering small businesses, pushing "gender madness of child mutilation surgeries," opening the southern border, and flooding American cities with migrants and fentanyl.

Schneider then took aim at the Democratic Party’s history of bashing Trump supporters, and criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for replacing President Biden on the ticket without going through a formal primary.

"The Democrats CALLED TRUMP ‘HITLER’ and half the CITIZENS of our country ‘MAGATS’ and DEPLORABLES, INCITING HATRED AND THE ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION OF A FORMER PRESIDENT," the comedian wrote.

DOES KENNEDY'S DEPARTURE FROM THE 2024 RACE HELP TRUMP MORE THAN HARRIS?

"The Democrats cry of ‘SAVING DEMOCRACY’ as they DISCARD the 14 MILLION DEMOCRATS WHO VOTED FOR BIDEN IN THE PRIMARY, effecting a COUP, pushing OUT A DULY ELECTED PRESIDENT and much like the SOVIET POLITBURO, INSTALLING THEIR NEW PUPPET LEADER who had the LOWEST APPROVAL RATING OF ANY FORMER VICE PRESIDENT and who has still REFUSED to take ANY QUESTIONS FROM THE PRESS," Schneider continued. "YES, the Democrats are hoping that you HATE TRUMP more than YOU LOVE YOUR COUNTRY AND YOUR FREE SPEECH, YOUR CHILDREN’S EDUCATION AND SAFETY AND YOUR FREEDOMS."

Schneider said Kennedy supporting Trump is simply "a rejection of the authoritarian and serial undemocratic actions of the [Democrat] machine."

"As a fellow American Citizen and Robert Kennedy Jr. supporter, I hope that you will OPPOSE TYRANNY and join us and VOTE FOR DONALD J. TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA," Schneider wrote, concluding his message with an image of the American flag.