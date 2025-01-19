Comedian Dave Chappelle wishes Trump 'good luck' on SNL, says 'do better next time'

Comedian Dave Chappelle took aim at President-elect Donald Trump during his "Saturday Night Live" monologue on Saturday, wishing the incoming president good luck, and calling on him to "do better next time."

"The presidency is no place for petty people. Donald Trump, I know you watch the show. Man, remember, whether people voted for you or not, they’re all counting on you. Whether they like you or not, they’re all counting on you," Chappelle said.

Trump will be officially inaugurated on Monday, Jan. 20.

"I mean it when I say this: Good luck. Please, do better next time. Please, all of us, do better next time. Do not forget your humanity, and please have empathy for displaced people, whether they’re in the Palisades or Palestine. Thank you very much!" the comedian continued.

Chappelle also paid tribute to Jimmy Carter in the monologue, recalling a story about Carter visiting Israel and walking through Palestinian territory with very little security.

The comedian said he would "never forget the images of a former American president walking with little-to-no security while thousands of Palestinians were cheering him on."

Chappelle previously hosted the first "Saturday Night Live" episode after Trump's 2016 win.

He said at the time, "I'm going to give him a chance, and we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one too."

Chappelle hosted SNL again, hours after the 2020 race was officially called for President Joe Biden.

"Now Trump is gone," Chappelle said at the time, before joking about Trump's response to the coronavirus, saying when he heard the president call it the "Kung-flu," he said to himself, "You racist, hilarious son of a b----," adding, "I’m supposed to say that, not you. It’s wrong when you say it."

