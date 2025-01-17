Colbert mourns his 'last show of the Biden administration,' jokes he may get pulled off the air under Trump

CBS late night host Stephen Colbert mourned the end of the Biden presidency on Thursday, pointing out that it was his last episode of "The Late Show" during President Biden's term in office.

Calling it the "end of an era," Colbert also joked that he may not be on the air anymore during President-elect Donald Trump’s second term, which will begin on Monday, Jan. 20.

"Yeah, it’s been a good run. It’s been a good run, Joe. Thank you. Thank you for all your efforts. The next time you all see me, Donald Trump will be president. And you may not see me," the anti-Trump comedian told viewers.

During his opening monologue, the late-night host remarked that the broadcast would be bittersweet considering Biden’s exit from the Oval Office.

"Tonight, it’s just a little, little, a little bit of sweet and sour, a little semi-sweet chocolate chip. It’s the end of an era, because this is our last show of the Biden Administration."

The in-house audience responded with a sigh of disappointment.

The host added that over the "next four years," the show’s crew will be "taking this one day at a time."

Colbert’s show has offered staunch anti-Trump resistance in joke form throughout the incoming president’s political career.

A Media Research Center study found that during the height of Trump’s second presidential campaign, Colbert ripped the then-candidate around 40 times more than his presidential opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Colbert didn’t completely spare Biden from a jab or two. In one instance, the host mocked him for a "meandering metaphor" that he used during his presidential farewell address on Wednesday.

The program played a clip of the president stating, "Like America, the Statue of Liberty is not standing still. She’s on the march and she literally moves. She was built to sway back and forth to withstand the fury of stormy weather, to stand the test of time, because storms are always coming. She sways a few inches, but she never falls into the current below."

When the camera returned to Colbert, he had donned aviators sunglasses and gave a Biden impression. "What I’m saying is, run! The Statue of Liberty is alive, everybody! Get out of there! No, no, It’s alive! I saw it in a documentary – ‘Ghostbusters 2.’ You got to spray the insides with that angry goo. Don’t cross the streams."

"Who you gonna call? Not me. Joe Biden out, everybody!" Colbert said, ending the bit.

Last March, before Biden's July exit from the 2024 presidential race, Colbert hosted a glitzy fundraiser for the president's re-election campaign.