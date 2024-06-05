Colbert mocks Biden's border shift, joking border will have 'gluten-free' wall and 'pro-choice' barbed wire

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert poked fun at President Biden’s attempt to secure the border shortly before the 2024 election.

The White House on Tuesday announced long-awaited executive actions to stop illegal immigrants at the southern border claiming asylum if crossings reach a certain level -- a move that has angered many progressives within the Democratic Party.

"'So, we’re gonna seal the border, folks, but the wall is going to be gluten-free, and the barbed wire will be pro-choice. It’s not a border wall. It’s a bord-Her wall,'" Colbert jokingly recommended as a way to persuade progressive Democrats to support more border security.

BIDEN CRITICIZED BY HIS OWN PARTY FOR 'USING THE SAME TOOLS' AS TRUMP TO CONTROL THE BORDER

Colbert offered his summary of the policy shift by claiming Biden "issued an executive order allowing temporary border closure to migrants, and it’s being called the most restrictive border policy instituted by any modern Democrat."

"That is a tough needle to thread, being an anti-immigration liberal," he observed.

"This order is not playing great with progressives," Colbert said, referencing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., calling out Biden when the policy was being discussed earlier this year.

"In fact, in February, AOC tweeted this about then-proposal: ‘Seeking asylum is a legal right of all people. Doing Trump impressions isn’t how we beat Trump,’" Colbert said, before making fun of his show and his frequent Trump impressions.

BIDEN EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE BORDER ACTIONS AS POLITICAL HEAT INTENSIFIES AHEAD OF NOVEMBER ELECTION

"‘Nope. Doing Trump impressions — she’s right, folks, doing Trump impressions is how ya fill 13 minutes of monologue every night,’" Colbert said, doing an impression of Trump responding to Ocasio-Cortez.

"’And here’s the thing. No, listen up. Folks, listen, it’s true. I tell you, he said he wouldn’t do ’em anymore, but then lyin’ Stephen Colbert, no-talent guy, broke his promise to himself, really. How does he look himself in the mirror at night? Sad!’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contribute to this report.