CNN's Jennings clashes with ex-Biden adviser over attacks on Trump: Have Biden, Harris 'ever lied?'

CNN political commentator Scott Jennings called out former Biden aide Ashley Etienne on Wednesday for praising President Biden's focus on misinformation in his farewell address to the nation, suggesting that the president told his share of lies in office.

"I knew then that that was the main focus for Donald Trump was to undermine truth. And then what we saw on the entire campaign trail was lie, after lie, after lie. I mean, the campaign was basically rooted in lies about what he‘s accomplished, what he‘s planning to do, all of these. So the fact that the president focused and warned us about the need to to focus on this issue of mis and disinformation," Etienne said, praising the Oval Office address.

Biden's Wednesday night remarks focused on threats of "oligarchy" in America and sounded the alarm on misinformation, specifically Meta's latest move to do away with its fact-checking system.

"Has Joe Biden, Kamala Harris or Karine Jean-Pierre ever lied?" Jennings asked, as Etienne said, "I don't know, what are you talking about? I know where you're going with this."

PRESIDENT BIDEN RELEASES FAREWELL LETTER, SAYS IT’S BEEN ‘PRIVILEGE OF MY LIFE TO SERVE THIS NATION'

"Your speech is about the truth. And one thing about Biden that has always vexed Republicans is that he spends a lot of time talking about him being the center of truth and the restoration of the soul of the nation. And yet he and his people spend a heck of a lot of time undermining that very talking point up to and including this year with the massive cover-up of his own condition," Jennings said.

Etienne said President-elect Donald Trump repeatedly lied to the American public about COVID-19 and over 500,000 people lost their lives because of it, which Jennings disagreed with before they broke for commercial.

Biden said during his speech on Wednesday that Americans were being "buried under an avalanche of misinformation and disinformation, enabling the abuse of power."

"Social media is giving up on fact checking," Biden said. "The truth is smothered by lies, told for power and for profit."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced last week that he would be ending the Meta fact-checking program and lifting restrictions on speech to "restore free expression" across Facebook, Instagram and Meta platforms, admitting its current content moderation practices have "gone too far."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.