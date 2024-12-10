CNN loses to Food Network as network’s primetime viewership languishes

Perhaps Anderson Cooper can whip up a casserole on camera to help CNN’s struggling primetime lineup that had a smaller audience than the Food Network last week.

CNN finished No. 17 among cable stations during primetime last week amid a news cycle that included the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and the ensuing manhunt for his killer, a slew of news related to President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks, the fallout from President Biden announcing he would pardon his son, Hunter, and a rebel alliance’s challenging Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

CNN’s primetime lineup of "Anderson Cooper 360," "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" and "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip" averaged only 367,000 total viewers from 8-11 p.m. during the week of December 2. By comparison, Fox News Channel averaged 2.5 million total primetime viewers during the same period.

U.S. NAVY VETERAN SUING CNN LANDS KEY LEGAL VICTORIES AHEAD OF HIGH-STAKES DEFAMATION TRIAL

Despite the busy news cycle, CNN’s bleak audience was smaller than TNT, Food Network, Freeform, Discovery, INSP, Hallmark Mystery, TLC, TBS, History, HGTV, USA, MSNBC, Paramount, Hallmark Channel, ESPN and Fox News.

It was even worse for CNN’s primetime lineup among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54, as the network managed only 67,000 average demo viewers to finish No. 26 in cable.

TV Land, MTV, Nick at Nite, Comedy Central and Adult Swim were among the networks to jump CNN in the critical category. By comparison, Fox News Channel averaged 280,000 demo viewers during primetime last week to crush CNN’s dismal average.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL DOMINATES CABLE NEWS AS CNN, MSNBC COLLAPSE TO EMBARRASSING WEEKLY LOWS

CNN’s has had a rough time and had its lowest-rated week among total viewers since June 2001 during the week of November 25, averaging only 268,000 compared to 1.4 million for Fox News Channel.

CNN is also set to head to court next month as a U.S. Navy veteran is suing for defamation after claiming a 2021 segment on "The Lead with Jake Tapper" destroyed his reputation and business.