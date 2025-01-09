CNN defamation trial: Navy veteran rescued 22 women from Afghanistan but network ‘left that out’ of report

PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA – U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young, the plaintiff in a high-stakes defamation lawsuit against CNN, wrapped up his testimony in dramatic fashion on Thursday when he revealed that he successfully helped at least 22 women escape Afghanistan.

The information came as a surprise to anyone who relies on CNN for news, as Young alleges that CNN smeared him by implying he illegally profited when helping people flee Afghanistan on the "black market" during the Biden administration's military withdrawal from the country in 2021.

The CNN report at the heart of the lawsuit first aired on "The Lead with Jake Tapper" in November 2021. It featured claims that CNN found "Afghans trying to get out of the country face a black market full of promises, demands of exorbitant fees, and no guarantee of safety or success," but Young’s lead counsel Vel Freedman ended his client’s marathon testimony with questions about what the report did not include.

"Did you and your team successfully evacuate three women for Audible?" Freedman asked.

"Yes," Young answered.

"Did you successfully evacuate four women and one baby for Bloomberg?" Freedman asked.

"Yes," Young answered.

"Did you and your team rescue three women for CivilFleet?" Freedman asked.

"Yes," Young answered.

"Did you and your team evacuate 12 women for HEROS?" Freedman asked.

"Approximately 12, it might have been 13. I’m just not sure," Young said.

"Were these successful evacuations of 22 women and a child reported by CNN?" Freedman asked.

"No, they left that out," Young said.

"No further questions," Freedman said to end three days of testimony.

Amazon-owned Audible, Bloomberg, CivilFleet and HEROS are among the companies known as "sponsors" who were paying contractors such as Young to help evacuate people from the region as the Taliban took control.

Young believes CNN "destroyed his reputation and business" by branding him an illegal profiteer who exploited "desperate Afghans."

The trial resumes on Friday and will be streamed live on Fox News Digital.