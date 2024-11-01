CNN data guru admits presidential race so ‘historically' tight: 'Nobody should be making any predictions'

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten admitted on Friday that he has no clear indicator showing who will win the presidential election next week.

Enten, who recently did segments breaking down the signs indicating a win for former President Trump and signs indicating a win for Vice President Kamala Harris, said he’s stumped as he’s found no real data showing whose win is more likely.

"But the bottom line is this: This has been a historically tight race, it continues to be a historically tight race, and I really have no real concept of who is going to win on Tuesday," Enten declared during "CNN News Central."

The reporter started the segment by breaking down his current polling numbers in the seven battleground states, five of them showing Trump in the lead, but only slightly. The largest lead Trump had was in Arizona at +3, while in Pennsylvania he is up less than one point.

"Again, it’s so, so tight," Enten said of the race in Pennsylvania.

The numbers showed Harris leading by less than a point in Wisconsin, up by one in Michigan and both candidates tied in Nevada. Joe Biden won all those states, as well as Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania, in 2020.

Still, Enten declared it was too close to call and jokingly asked the viewers to help him if they had any leads on who’s going to take the race.

Amused, CNN anchor Sara Sidner replied, "Don’t believe it, Harry. I don’t think anybody knows."

Enten then went on to break down some minor momentum Trump has shown in the last month that has seen him take the lead in the swing states over Harris, though that lead was shown to be still well within the margin of error.

"If you took an aggregate across the battlegrounds last month – a month ago on October 1… It was Harris by less than a point. You’ll look here now on November 1, it‘s Trump by less than a point across the battleground states."

"But the key thing to keep in mind is that the average state polling miss is this – 3.4 points," he continued. "So when you see stuff like this and you’re going from less than a point to less than a point, you can say maybe there’s a slight hint of Trump momentum, but that is well within any margin of error."

Sidner reacted, "This is just so, so tight, nobody should be making any predictions, is what you’re saying."

"Nobody should be making any predictions," he replied.