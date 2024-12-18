Christian mother in Nigeria acquitted of blasphemy charges after years-long legal fight: Report

A Nigerian Christian has been fully acquitted of any wrongdoing after spending 19 months in prison on blasphemy charges.

Rhoda Jatau, a mother of five, was arrested in May 2022 after she allegedly shared a "blasphemous" video to a WhatsApp group that condemned the murder of Nigerian Christian college student Deborah Emmanuel Yakubu, who had been stoned to death by her Muslim classmates the week before.

A mob attacked Jatau's neighborhood, and she was charged under sections 114 (public disturbance) and 210 (religious insult) of the Bauchi State Penal Code for allegedly sharing the blasphemous video. She spent 19 months in prison before being released on bail last December.

"It was not easy, because I have missed my children," Jatau said, adding that she was not allowed to have any visitors in prison apart from her lawyer.

CHRISTIANS IN AFRICA FACE WORRYING RISE IN KILLINGS, PERSECUTION AND DISPLACEMENT

ADF International, which supported Jatau's legal defense, shared with Fox News Digital that she was fully cleared of any wrongdoing by a Bauchi State judge this month.

The faith-based legal group celebrated her acquittal as a "win for religious freedom."

"We are thankful to God for Rhoda’s full acquittal and an end to the ordeal she has endured for far too long," said Sean Nelson, legal counsel for ADF International. "No person should be punished for peaceful expression, and we are grateful that Rhoda Jatau has been fully acquitted. But Rhoda should never have been arrested in the first place. We will continue to seek justice for Christians and other religious minorities in Nigeria who are unjustly imprisoned and plagued by the draconian blasphemy laws."

A Nigerian ADF International allied lawyer, who served as lead counsel on Jatau’s case and is remaining anonymous, also shared a statement.

"After a two-and-a-half-year ordeal, including 19 long months in prison, we are happy that Rhoda finally has been acquitted of any wrongdoing. We thank all who have been praying for Rhoda, and we ask for your continued prayers as Nigerians continue to push back against persecution."

Jatau faced up to five years in prison if convicted.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

Jatau's cause spurred international outcry from human rights and religious freedom advocacy groups, who called attention to the danger and injustice of blasphemy laws.

Bauchi state is predominantly Muslim and one of twelve states in northern Nigeria to have adopted Sharia Law.

ADF International called Nigeria "the most dangerous country in the world for Christians," saying that more Christians are killed in Nigeria than in all other countries around the globe combined.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ryan Brown, the CEO Of Open Doors U.S., previously told Fox News Digital that there were "4,998 Christians that were killed because of their faith in Nigeria last year."

Jatau's acquittal comes roughly one year after an estimated 200 Christians were slaughtered by jihadists in Plateau, Nigeria.