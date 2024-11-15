Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Chicago Tribune criticizes Harris campaign for paying massive sums to Oprah Winfrey, other celebs: Report

Harris reportedly paid $1 million to Oprah in campaign-related fees

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Kellyanne Conway 'personally' thanks 'The View,' Oprah for Donald Trump's victory Video

Kellyanne Conway 'personally' thanks 'The View,' Oprah for Donald Trump's victory

Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway criticizes the way Vice President Kamala Harris ran her campaign against President-elect Trump.

The Chicago Tribune criticized Vice President Kamala Harris' failed presidential campaign for reportedly paying out campaign cash to celebrities like Oprah Winfrey. 

"Having someone with a large following simply stand next to a candidate at a podium and say a few words, solo, is one thing; doing a whole livestreamed event with, say, Oprah Winfrey, is another," the Chicago Tribune wrote in an editorial following reports that the Harris campaign paid Winfrey and other celebrities massive sums for campaign events. 

FEC filings show the Harris campaign made two $500,000 payments to Winfrey’s production company, first reported by the Washington Examiner, on Oct. 15, a month after Winfrey appeared with Harris at a town hall event and weeks before Oprah was on stage with Harris at a Philadelphia rally before election day.

'$1 BILLION DISASTER': HERE'S WHAT FEC FILINGS SHOW ABOUT HARRIS CAMPAIGN'S 3 MONTH SPENDING SPREE

Kamala Harris Oprah

The Chicago Tribune criticized Vice President Kamala Harris' failed presidential campaign for reportedly paying celebrities like Oprah Winfrey for fundraising events. (Getty Images)

"Winfrey this week found herself having to deny that the campaign had paid her a ‘personal fee’ of $1 million following some media scrutiny of the public accounting of campaign expenses, saying instead that the money went to her Harpo Productions, once famously headquartered in Chicago’s West Loop and now based in West Hollywood," the editorial board wrote. 

"It’s true that production workers need to be paid and that’s fair enough; they’re not donors," the board added. "And, frankly, $1 million is not all that much to Winfrey and so we very much doubt that she was seeking any kind of personal payday from her chosen candidate. But she does own Harpo and serves as its chairwoman and CEO. The production fees should have been a campaign donation."

"Better yet, rather than do such events, the Harris campaign would have been better advised to let its candidate answer questions from independent journalists and give her more of a chance to explain herself and lay out her plans for America’s future," the editorial board wrote. "Celebrity osmosis did not work; voters wanted to hear more about what Harris would do for them." 

5 MISTAKES THAT DOOMED KAMALA HARRIS' CAMPAIGN AGAINST TRUMP

Oprah Winfrey hugs Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris

Oprah Winfrey appeared with Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on November 4, 2024.  (REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski)

Winfrey has pushed back on the criticism when confronted by TMZ, saying she was "paid nothing."

A Harpo spokesperson acknowledged to Variety that Harpo Productions took money from the campaign but claimed it was for "production costs" and said, "Oprah Winfrey was at no point during the campaign paid a personal fee, nor did she receive a fee from Harpo."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.