Cancer charity suggests use of trans-friendly term 'front hole' instead of cervix

A cancer charity suggested people might like to use the trans-friendly term "front hole" instead of "cervix" in a post advocating for LGBTQ individuals to get cervical cancer screenings.

The Canadian Cancer Society outlined cervical screening suggestions for a "trans man" or "non-binary person assigned female at birth" and under the page's "words matter" section, the group explained the use of the term "front hole."

"We recognize that many trans men and non-binary people may have mixed feelings about or feel distanced from words like ‘cervix,’" the page said. "You may prefer other words, such as ‘front hole.’"

The organization also said it recognizes the "limitations of the words" used while also "acknowledging the need for simplicity."

FORMER DAUGHTER OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION CRITICIZES ADMISSION OF TRANS MEMBERS IN HISTORIC ORGANIZATION

"Another reason we use words like ‘cervix’ is to normalize the reality that men can have these body parts too," the organization wrote.

The Canadian Cancer Society explained that anyone with a cervix, "regardless of gender or sexual orientation," should get regular cervical cancer screenings or pap smears by the age of 25 and suggested individuals get screened every three years, regardless of whether they are taking testosterone or not.

"It’s important to tell your healthcare provider if you are taking testosterone because this can cause changes to cervical tissue that can affect your test results," the organization wrote.

WOMEN UNDER BIDEN ADMINISTRATION'S TITLE IX CHANGES FACE THE ‘EVISCERATION OF LEGAL WOMANHOOD,' EXPERTS

In response to backlash about the guidance, the charity issued a statement on June 13 clarifying its stance. The organization directed Fox News Digital to the same statement in a request for comment.

"We use medical terminology, while also providing cancer information using plain language and formats to meet people's unique needs and help them navigate their questions about cancer risk," the statement said. "Clear, accessible cancer information for all is essential. Every person should have the information they need to make informed decisions about their health."

The organization has limited comments on multiple of its recent Instagram posts.

Last year, Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust, a United Kingdom-based non-profit, offered LGBT-inclusive terms, including "bonus hole" as an optional term for "vagina" in the context of cancer treatment. The glossary also offers "front hole" as an alternative term for a vagina.

VERMONT COUPLES SUE STATE, CLAIMS FOSTER LICENSES WERE REVOKED BECAUSE OF THEIR RELIGIOUS BELIEFS ABOUT GENDER

The organization said the alternative vocabulary for women's genitalia increases what the organization said was inclusivity in medical language.

"If incorrect language is used without being corrected, it can cause someone to feel hurt or distressed," the organization said. "This may lead them to leave and to eventually seek support elsewhere."