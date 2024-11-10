Blue state governors scorned after sending warnings to Trump: 'The American people are done with' this

Blue state Democrats are vowing to fight back against President-elect Trump's agenda should it undermine their own state's policies, leading one key Trump transition team member to slam them for being "out of touch" with their own voters.

"They should open their eyes and look at how the American people voted in this election," Trump-Vance transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

"They have given President Trump a resounding mandate to deliver on the promises that he made on the campaign trail. If you look at some of the bluest states in this country, New York and California, for example, those were some of the states with the largest shifts towards President Trump."

"If you look at liberal California, there was a 12-point shift towards President Trump. You look at the L.A. district attorney who was fired for a more independent-thinking person. If you look at the liberal mayor of San Francisco, he was fired. The American people are done with these far progressive policies. They want common sense, and that's what President Trump has campaigned on."

Leavitt's remarks came on the heels of Democratic governors pledging to stand in the president-elect's way should his administration attempt to infringe on their own state interests.

"I will work with him or anybody, regardless of party, on… efforts that I know will benefit the State of New York. However, if you try to harm New Yorkers or roll back their rights, I will fight you every step of the way," New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul said while remarking on the outcome of the 2024 presidential election last Wednesday.

Illinois Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker said during a press conference last Thursday, "You come for my people, you come through me."

Other blue state governors pushing back after Trump's victory include Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., who set out on a quest to "Trump-proof" the Golden State.

Trump walked away from the 2024 campaign cycle with a sweeping victory last week, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in all seven swing states set to determine the outcome of the race.

In the process, the president-elect gained ground among key voting blocs that traditionally opted for Democratic candidates, including Blacks, Hispanics, Native Americans, young voters and union members.