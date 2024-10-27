Black Michigan voter tells NBC 'I don't hear' fascism or anger from Trump

One Black Michigan voter does not believe recent claims that former President Trump is a "fascist."

Trump voter Allen Tomkowiak spoke to an NBC News crew Sunday about the "final decisions" leading up to the Nov. 5 presidential election. As several Democratic politicians, including Vice President Kamala Harris, have accused Trump of being a fascist over the last few days, Tomkowiak denied the claim.

"I've heard so much about Trump being angry, and he's a fascist and dictator — but problem is, when I listen to him, I don't hear any of that," Tomkowiak said in a clip on MSNBC’s "Alex Witt Reports."

VP HARRIS URGED TO STOP 'TURNING UP' HEAT WITH ANTI-TRUMP RHETORIC: 'BOILING CAULDRON' OF HATE

Tomkowiak’s comments came days after Harris gave remarks Wednesday comparing Trump to Adolf Hitler while accusing him of wanting unchecked power.

"It is clear from John Kelly's words that Donald Trump is someone who, I quote, ‘certainly falls into the general definition of fascists,’ who in fact vowed to be a dictator on day one and vowed to use the military as his personal militia to carry out his personal and political vendettas," Harris said. "Donald Trump is increasingly unhinged and unstable, and in a second term, people like John Kelly would not be there to be the guardrails against his propensities and his actions."

She also tweeted, "Donald Trump is out for unchecked power. He wants a military like Adolf Hitler had, who will be loyal to him, not our Constitution. He is unhinged, unstable, and given a second term, there would be no one to stop him from pursuing his worst impulses."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

On Thursday, Harris doubled down on comparisons between Trump and Hitler during a CNN town hall.

"You quoted General Milley calling Donald Trump a fascist. You, yourself, have not used that word to describe him. Let me ask you tonight, do you think Donald Trump is a fascist?" CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked Harris.

"Yes, I do. Yes, I do," Harris responded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP