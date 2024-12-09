Biden remains 'absent' in final weeks before Trump assumes office, WH advisors complain

Some White House officials are criticizing President Biden for his lack of leadership and "conspicuous absence" in the final weeks before President-elect DonTrump assumes office on Jan. 20, per Politico.

"There is no leadership coming from the White House," another Democrat close to senior lawmakers told Politico. "There is a total vacuum."

Biden has taken a backseat since Vice President Kamala Harris' loss, largely avoiding elongated press briefings and interviews. It is a strategy that has frustrated some in the White House and in his party.

The report said Biden allies even admit he's been "conspicuously absent" from the broader discourse as Democrats navigate being out of power when Republicans take control of both the White House and both chambers of Congress next month.

"He’s been so cavalier and selfish about how he approaches the final weeks of the job," a former White House official told Politico.

"If him speaking out doesn’t achieve any actual strategic objectives, there’s no real point in doing it," an ex-Democratic campaign adviser to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said.

Other lawmakers and Democratic strategists spoke to Politico on the record to explain that Biden's actions are a natural consequence of an election that Vice President Kamala Harris lost to Trump.

"Elections have consequences — It’s a new sheriff in town," Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., said.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said that other Democrats were seeking leadership roles in the party.

"I still think he has a lot for us to learn from going forward," Coons said of Biden. "But, you know, there are lots of other standard bearers who are clamoring for attention."

Democrats California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have been floated as possible presidential candidates for the Democrats in 2028.

Other Democrats also argued that Biden's reduced press engagements were a part of his political strategy.

"It’s just his strategy, even if folks agree or disagree with it: Kind of keeping his head down," a Democratic campaign strategist, Mike Ceraso, said. "I think both him and President Obama have looked at the transition period as not trying to make noise or trying to undermine the incoming administration."

"In conversations that I’m having, they don’t even mention the president. It’s kind of sad," a Democrat close to senior lawmakers said. "It feels like Trump is president already."