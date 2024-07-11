Biden campaign believes Obama is orchestrating calls for him to get out: MSNBC

MSNBC "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski speculated Thursday morning that former President Obama is behind efforts to kill President Biden’s re-election campaign, adding that the campaign believes this as well.

The co-hosts of the MSNBC morning show pointed to Obama’s "influence" and suggested the former president was behind actor George Clooney’s recent New York Times op-ed, which called for Biden to abandon his re-election bid.

"This wasn’t George Clooney," Brzezinski said.

After some back and forth, Scarborough asked, "Who do you think it was? You can say the name, you won’t melt. It’s not Voldemort. Are you saying you think Barack Obama put him up to this?"

The co-host gave an affirmative answer and Scarborough agreed.

"One thing that we do have to underline here — just so viewers can follow what’s going on behind the scenes — is the Biden campaign and many Democratic officials do believe that Barack Obama is working behind the scenes to orchestrate this," Scarborough said. "And if Joe Biden believes that, that’s not going to get him out of the race any faster."

Scarborough went on to slam former Obama adviser David Axelrod and the "Pod Save America" podcast hosts, saying their criticism in particular likely increases Biden’s resolve to stay in the race.

"Anytime David Axelrod attacks him, David Axelrod ensures that Joe Biden will dig himself in another day. Anytime the ‘Pod bros’ say something nasty about Joe Biden – which they, they have repeatedly said nasty things about Joe Biden before the debate, after the debate – every time they do that, he digs in a little bit further," he said.

Both Axelrod and "Pod Save America" co-host and former Obama staffer Jon Favreau appeared on CNN Wednesday to talk about how "devastating" Clooney’s op-ed was for Biden.

Scarborough then declared, "The pathway to Joe Biden graciously stepping aside does not go through the Obamas or the Clintons. It just doesn’t… Joe Biden is deeply resentful of his treatment under, not only the Obama staff, but also the way he was pushed aside for Hillary Clinton."

The Biden campaign did not reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.