Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Biden campaign advisor says he would not shake Trump's hand in presidential debate

Trump and Biden have not shared the same stage since 2020

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Biden will need a lot more than one-liners, Trump campaign official warns Video

Biden will need a lot more than one-liners, Trump campaign official warns

Trump 2024 national press secretary Karoline Leavitt weighs in ahead of the CNN Presidential Debate after the network announced it would not fact-check the candidates during the event.

Biden campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond said that he would not shake former President Trump's hand on stage in a conversation about decorum between the two presidential candidates in the CNN Presidential Debate scheduled for Thursday night. 

"I don‘t think I would [shake Trump's hand], but President Biden consistently rises above pettiness, unlike Donald Trump," Richmond said on CNN Thursday morning. "So I would leave that up to him, but with what I‘ve been through with the former president, I certainly would not."

Trump and Biden met for two presidential debates during the 2020 election cycle, with the third being canceled. On Thursday night, they will face off on the same stage in a debate hosted by CNN and simulcast on Fox News. 

BIDEN, TRUMP FACE OFF AT CNN PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE WHICH MAY 'CHANGE THE NARRATIVE IN A MASSIVE WAY'

Biden campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond on CNN

Biden campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond said that he would not shake former President Trump's hand on stage in a conversation about opening decorum between the two presidential candidates in the debate scheduled for Thursday night.  (CNN)

"Should President Biden shake Donald Trump's hand?" CNN's Kasie Hunt asked Richmond. "Does he deserve that?"

"That's up to President Biden. I'm sure there's no love lost there," he said. "I wouldn't shake his hand." 

"I was in the Capitol when [Trump] sent insurrectionists, the Proud Boys and others to the Capitol, chanting ‘Hang Mike Pence’, looking for Leader Pelosi, I was there that day," Richmond said. "Because of that, I don't think I would." 

WHICH DONALD TRUMP WILL SHOW UP AT THURSDAY'S FIRST PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

Richmond also told Hunt that he was unsure of whether Biden will call Trump a "convicted felon" on the debate stage after the former president was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a historic decision in May. 

"If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it‘s a duck," Richmond said. "He‘s a convicted felon, and that‘s just who he is. And by the way, he‘s a twice-impeached convicted felon." 

"It wasn‘t Joe Biden that did that, it was 12 American patriots who served as jurors that found him guilty unanimously on 34 counts and so I‘m not sure if the president will or not, but I certainly will," he said. "He’s a convicted felon."

Biden/Trump split

Richmond also told Hunt that he was unsure of whether Biden will call Trump a "convicted felon" on the debate stage after the former president was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a historic decision in May.  ( Win McNamee/Getty Images/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden and Trump campaigns did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

Fox News' Howard Kurtz and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.