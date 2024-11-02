Biden calls Republicans the 'guys you'd like to smack in the a--': 'Just feel the unity'

Conservatives across social media piled on President Biden’s recent comments on how Republicans were "the kind of guys you'd like to smack in the a--" Saturday.

Biden held a rally in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris. While giving a few words, he gave more disparaging remarks regarding "Trump and his Republican friends."

"There's one more thing Trump and his Republican friends want to do: they want another giant tax cut for the wealthy. Now, I know some of you guys are tempted to think it's macho guys. But I tell you what, man, when I lived in Scranton, I said, you remember we used to have a little trouble going down to The Plot once in a while? Green Ridge. But I'm serious. These [are] the kind of guys you'd like to smack in the a---," Biden said.

Several X users mocked and called out Biden’s comments, particularly since they came so closely after his suggestion that Trump supporters were "garbage."

"I'm not sure I'd have Joe on the campaign trail right now. The Bidenisms are something I'll miss," Editor-at-Large of the Foundation for Economic Education Jon Miltimore remarked.

"Wonder if @flotus ‘pushed’ an otherwise silent @JoeBiden out front in the closing days of the campaign to talk sh*t and undermine @TheDemocrats and @KamalaHarris efforts as payback for unceremoniously sacking her man? Nah, it's all probably just a coincidence," CNN commentator David Urban joked.

Meghan McCain agreed, "He’s intentionally trying to hurt Harris and no one can convince me differently at this point."

"Or at least buy me a drink first…." Texas Sen. Ted Cruz joked.

Comedian Tim Young wrote, "Let’s check in on Joe Biden...Aaaand... he's screaming at voters in Pennsylvania."

"If Trump said this, pandemonium would ensue. Biden says it, and they praise him," Utah Sen. Mike Lee commented.

"Ah, can’t you just feel the ‘unity,’" New York Post and Fox News contributor Miranda Devine wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and the Harris campaign for a comment.

During a virtual Harris campaign call with Voto Latino Tuesday, Biden took a swipe at Trump's rally in Madison Square Garden, which made headlines after insult comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made jokes mocking different ethnic groups, with one joke referring to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage."

"The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," Biden said, before adding, "His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it is un-American." Biden claimed he was referring specifically to Hinchcliffe

