Biden allegedly used teleprompters for small fundraisers in private homes, alarming donors: NYT report

The New York Times published a report that President Biden used teleprompters for small fundraisers hosted at private homes, which alarmed his donors.

According to the four Times reporters on Friday, the president's inner circle "had Mr. Biden use a teleprompter for even small fund-raisers in private homes, alarming donors, who were asked to provide questions beforehand."

Biden has made headlines throughout his presidency for blunders related to his use of teleprompters.

BIDEN'S EFFORTS TO SHOW 'VIGOR' BACKFIRED, SHOWED HIS ADVANCED AGE: REPORT

In April 2024, Biden, reading off a teleprompter, appeared to incorporate script instructions in the middle of his speech, resulting in an awkward applause line. The moment came during a section of his remarks straight out of a campaign stump speech.

"I see an America where we defend democracy, not diminish it. I see an America where we protect freedoms, not take them away," Biden said. "I see an economy that grows a lot in the bottom up where the wealthy pay their fair share, so we can have child care, paid leave and so much more, and still reduce the federal deficit and increase economic growth."

"Folks, imagine what we could do next. Four more years — pause," he said, before laughing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Biden claimed in July 2024, during an interview with NBC's Lester Holt, that he is "on the horse," and doesn't need notes or teleprompters for his speeches.

"I’m on the horse," Biden angrily insisted when Holt asked if Biden would look to "get back on the horse" ahead of a second debate with Donald Trump in September. "I’ve done 22 major events and thousands of people. Overwhelming crowds. A lot happening. I’m on the horse."

"What I’m doing is going out and demonstrating to the American people that I have command of all my faculties , that I don’t need notes, I don’t need teleprompters," Biden continued. "I can go out and answer any questions at all, and I stood there when NATO was in town, stood there for an hour and answered questions."

The White House did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom and Peter Aitken contributed to this report.