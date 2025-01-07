Axelrod expresses hope for Trump's success, urges him to work with Democrats: ‘Good for the country’

Democratic strategist David Axelrod told CNN that he’s open to President-elect Donald Trump’s success during his second term, telling CNN anchor Anderson Cooper on Monday night that he’d be pleased if Trump was able to get much of his agenda done.

"Donald Trump has said he’s going to lower people’s prices very quickly. He said he’s going to take care of the border, he’s going to reduce crime, he’s going to end war, he’s going to do a lot of things. If he does all those things, God bless him. Good for him and good for the country."

While making his point, the former Obama adviser criticized the late conservative radio host, Rush Limbaugh, for wishing former President Barack Obama would fail in office.

"I was, you know, appalled in 2009 when Barack Obama took office, and that very day Rush Limbaugh told the nation he was rooting for Obama to fail," Axelrod said, suggesting he was not going to be rooting for Trump’s political demise.

The prominent Democratic figure suggested he'd be supportive of the incoming president, especially if he looks for common ground with Democratic lawmakers. However, Axelrod said he’s concerned Trump won’t put down his grievances with the opposing party in government to allow for that cooperation.

"And if there are places where Democrats and Republicans can cooperate, that is positive," he said, adding, "The fact is, he has not evidenced in the past a particular desire to want to work with Democrats. If you read his social media feeds, that’s pretty clear – even to this day."

"It would behoove him, just as it does Democrats, to say, ‘I’ve got have bigger things to do than air my grievances and go after my enemies. I want to work with people where I can.’ And let’s see if he does that."

Axelrod continued, offering some advice to Trump and Democrats.

Other prominent Democratic figures have urged cooperation between both parties for the second Trump term, with some going so far as to say that the continuing resistance that the party put up to Trump’s first-term agenda would be a "mistake."

In a New York Times essay published on New Year’s Day, Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., made that point, writing, "As a Democratic member of Congress, I know my party will be tempted to hold fast against Mr. Trump at every turn: uniting against his bills, blocking his nominees and grinding the machinery of the House and the Senate to a halt. That would be a mistake."

Like Axelrod, Suozzi expressed doubt Trump would cooperate with those across the aisle, but noted that if Trump looks to negotiate with Democratic lawmakers, they should "should meet him halfway rather than be the Party of No."