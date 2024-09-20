Anderson Cooper admits that 'deep down' he's skeptical about 2024 polls: 'I don't think I buy them'

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper admitted that he had a hard time trusting election polls because they had underestimated support for former President Trump in 2016 and 2020.

Cooper appeared as a guest on "Late Night with Stephen Colbert" on Thursday when Colbert asked what he thought about 2024 polls showing Vice President Kamala Harris had experienced a polling bump after the presidential debate last week.

Harris holds a two-point edge over Trump, according to a new Fox News national poll.

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll conducted September 11-14 gave Harris a three-point lead over Trump in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania after the debate.

But Cooper said he was skeptical of polling because "Trump has traditionally underperformed in polls."

"I mean, I report on them, I think they are interesting to talk about, and look at, particularly when you dive deep on certain topics," he continued. "We have some great people that look at polls. But in truth, deep down inside, I don’t think I buy them."

"I mean, some are accurate, I'm not casting aspersions," Cooper said, throwing his hands up as Colbert laughed.

"To me, it's baby pigeons," Cooper joked. "They exist [but] I haven't seen them."

While some voters and media analysts have argued that Harris won the debate, it's uncertain if it will sway the election.

Only 3% of debate watchers said the showdown caused them to reconsider their support for Harris or Trump, according to a Monmouth University national poll released on Tuesday.

Harris has enjoyed a spike in popularity with voters since she entered the presidential race, according to CNN data reporter Harry Enten.

Harris had a net favorability rating of -14 points when she entered the race in July, he reported on Wednesday. As of September 18, Harris has a +1 favorability rating, compared to former President Trump, who has a -9 favorability rating, according to Enten.

Polling guru Nate Silver also cautioned voters last month on Fox News about polls underestimating Trump in the past.

"People should remember, though, two things," he said. "One, we have three more months to go. There will be more surprises. And two, the polls have been wrong before. In both the last two general elections they underestimated Trump."

