Daylight photos reveal tornado damage across American heartland
Tornadoes and severe storms swept across several states Friday night, leaving in their wake multiple deaths, numerous injuries and severe structural damage.
Crews on the scene of a train derailment likely caused by the Friday night tornado near Earlington, Ky., in Hopkins County.USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect
Miguel Macias surveys the damage to Emmanuel Baptist Church where he came for shelter last night during the tornado on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky.Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Interior view of tornado damage to Emmanuel Baptist Church on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky.Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
General view of tornado damaged businesses on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky.Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Several homes and other structures were destroyed by the tornado in Earlington, Kentucky, a small town in Hopkins County.USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect
Fox News
Fox News
Fox News
Fox News
Heavy damage is seen downtown after a tornado swept through the area on Dec. 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky.Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Heavy damage is seen downtown after a tornado swept through the area on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky.Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Heavy damage is seen downtown after a tornado swept through the area on Dec. 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky.Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Heavy damage is seen downtown after a tornado swept through the area on Dec. 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky.Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
A heavily damaged Amazon fulfillment center is seen Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. A large section of the roof of the building was ripped off and walls collapsed when a strong storms moved through area Friday night.AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
