Russia-Ukraine: Blinken reiterates vow for swift response if Putin invades: LIVE UPDATES

U.S. diplomats still in Ukraine are relocating to city near border with Poland

U.S. diplomatic staff who remained in Ukraine after the initial evacuation wave are moving to Lviv, a city in Western Ukraine near the Polish border, according to EuroIntegration.com.

"This is a temporary decision, the embassy team will return to Kyiv as soon as the security situation allows," said a spokesman for the State Department, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A small number of officials have remained in Kyiv but the vast majority of the almost 200 Americans at the embassy were sent out or relocated to Ukraine’s far west, near the Polish border, so the U.S. can retain a diplomatic presence in the country.

The Pentagon announced Friday it is sending another 3,000 combat troops to Poland to join 1,700 who already are assembling there in a demonstration of American commitment to NATO allies worried at the prospect of Russia invading Ukraine.