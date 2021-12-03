Expand / Collapse search
Omicron variant: Cases confirmed in multiple US states: LIVE UPDATES

The coronavirus variant was first identified in South Africa last week and led to a surge in cases in the southern part of the continent. a small number of cases of the seemingly more contagious omicron have been confirmed in other countries around the world and in the U.S. since then.

New York confirms 5 cases of the omicron coronavirus variant

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been documented in the New York City area.

Five cases of the variant have been confirmed in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Thursday evening. 

"New York State has confirmed five cases of the omicron variant," Hochul tweeted. "Let me be clear: This is not cause for alarm. We knew this variant was coming and we have the tools to stop the spread. Get your vaccine. Get your booster. Wear your mask."

