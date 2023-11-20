Israel sets its eyes on southern Gaza as IDF mops up Hamas remnants in northern Gaza City
The Israeli military has been largely successful in its campaign to purge Hamas out of northern Gaza, but the country is now setting its sights on the south. Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari confirmed on Friday that Israel would pursue Hamas into the south, but such a campaign is likely to prove more difficult as Hamas militants will be backed into a corner with no more room to retreat.
A cargo ship linked to an Israeli billionaire was allegedly seized by Iran-backed rebels in the Red Sea on Sunday.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it "strongly condemns the Iranian attack against an international vessel."
"The ship, which is owned by a British company and is operated by a Japanese firm, was hijacked with Iran guidance by the Yemenite Houthi militia," Netanyahu's office said in a statement. "Onboard the vessel are 25 crew members of various nationalities, including Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Filipino and Mexican. No Israelis are onboard. This is another act of Iranian terrorism and constitutes a leap forward in Iran's aggression against the citizens of the free world, with international consequences regarding the security of the global shipping lanes."
Israel Defense Forces also wrote on X, "The hijacking of a cargo ship by the Houthis near Yemen in the southern Red Sea is a very grave incident of global consequence. The ship departed Turkey on its way to India, staffed by civilians of various nationalities, not including Israelis. It is not an Israeli ship."
While Israeli officials insisted the vessell was British-owned and Japanese-operated, ownership details for the Bahamian-flagged Galaxy Leader, a vehicle carrier, in public shipping databases associated the ship’s owners with Ray Car Carriers, which was founded by Abraham "Rami" Ungar, who is known as one of the richest men in Israel, according to The Associated Press.
Rep. Dan Goldman, D-NY, says the roughly 240 hostages held by Hamas must be the top priority of the international community.
Goldman made the statement during a Sunday appearance on MSNBC's 'Inside with Jen Psaki.' He reacted to the news that the U.S., Israel and Hamas were 'closing in' on a deal to release more than a dozen hostages in exchange for a pause in fighting.
"This is what we all should be focusing on right now is the release of 240 hostages," Goldman said. "That should be the focus of the entire international community right now.
The Israeli military eliminated three senior Hamas commanders in overnight airstrikes in Gaza on Monday.
Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst delivered an update on the situation in Israel early Monday morning. He pointed to footage uncovered by Israel showing Hamas terrorists taking Israeli hostages into the Al-Shifa hospital on the morning of October 7.
Israel has long claimed that Hamas used the hospital and tunnels under it as a base of operations.
IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari released new details about the death of an Israeli hostage during a press conference on Sunday.
IDF servicemember Noa Marciano, 19, was abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7.
"Noa was taken into Gaza alive, she was held hostage by Hamas in Gaza City next to the Shifa Hospital," Hagari said. "During ongoing combat, in the vicinity of where she was held captive, Noa’s Hamas captor was killed and Noa was injured."
Hagari said that Noah's injuries were "not life-threatening" and said that Hamas terrorists murdered her inside the Al-Shifa Hospital after she was wounded.
"Hamas terrorists took Noa into Shifa hospital where she was murdered quickly," he continued. "Hamas murdered Noa inside Shifa hospital. Our thoughts are with Noa’s family. We send our heartfelt condolences to Noa’s family. We did not reach Noa in time."
"This has only made the IDF more determined to do everything, everything in our power, to bring all our hostages home," Hagari added.
Fox News Digital's Dana Karni contributed to this report.
