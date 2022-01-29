Nor'easter, winter storm to threaten millions along East Coast, New England: LIVE UPDATES
Heavy snow, strong winds and potential blizzard conditions are being forecast starting later today for the East Coast.
The New Jersey Transit Corporation has suspended all bus and river line services for Saturday due to the winter storm expected to hit the area.
According the announcement, train services will remain operational "for as long as conditions allow safe operation."
Amtrak has cancelled several trains on Saturday, including all Acela service between Washington, D.C. and Boston, all Northeast Regional Services between Boston and New York, as well as some shuttle bus services.
Amtrak is also limiting service in multiple areas, including the Northeast Regional Service between New York and Washington, D.C. and points south, Empire Service, and more.
The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for 9.9 million Americans on the East Coast, spanning across portions of Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, eastern Connecticut, Long Island, New Jersey and the southern Delmarva Peninsula, according to Fox Weather.
According to Fox Weather, a Blizzard Warning is issued when visibility is reduced to less than 1/4 of a mile due to snow and wind gusts of at least 35 mph. These two conditions must last or be expected to last at least three hours or longer for a Blizzard Warning to be issued.
The National Weather Service is forecasting these times for winter precipitation to begin in the Northeast. All times are in E.T.
Philadelphia, Pa. - 7 p.m. Friday
Dover, Del. - 7 p.m. Friday
Providence, R.I. - 10 p.m. Friday
Hartford, Conn. - 10 p.m. Friday
Boston, Mass. - 11 p.m. Friday
New Haven, Conn. - 1 a.m. Saturday
Manchester, N.H. - 5 a.m. Saturday
Portland, Me. - 7 a.m. Saturday
A major nor'easter will impact millions of Americans along the Interstate 95 corridor beginning Friday evening, bringing threats of heavy snow, 70-mph winds and coastal flooding through Saturday.
Friday is the last day to prepare in cities such as Boston, New York and Philadelphia before the winter storm arrives and prevents many people from safely leaving their homes.
Here's when you need to be prepared to hunker down in each of these major cities as the storm develops off the East Coast.
Tens of millions of Americans along the East Coast are set to be slammed with a massive winter storm that the National Weather Service says will bring “heavy snow,” “blizzard conditions” and wind gusts as high as 75 mph.
Nearly two feet of snow is forecast to fall on parts of New England while dozens of counties stretching from South Carolina to Maine have been placed under winter weather advisories and warnings.
"Significant beach erosion and coastal flooding will also be a concern," the NWS says, adding that the looming onslaught of wintry weather – which could also cause widespread power outages during below-freezing temperatures -- "will make travel nearly impossible."
"Moderate to heavy snow and gusty winds are forecast to materialize along the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts this evening as the low arrives off the coast of North Carolina," NWS also said. "Heavy snow and intense winds are then expected to develop over New England on Saturday as the Nor'easter continues to intensify off the Northeast coast."
Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.
Six to 12 inches of snow will be likely from the eastern shore of Maryland up into coastal New England this weekend as a powerful winter storm is forecast to move through the area overnight tonight and all day Saturday.
Some spots across eastern Massachusetts could get 1-2 feet of snow.
Meanwhile, very cold air will spread across the eastern third of the country, including Florida, where they will break records and Miami will feel the coldest air in over a decade.
Confidence is increasing that a significant winter storm will create considerable impacts Friday into the weekend from the mid-Atlantic through the Northeast with major travel implications.
Across New England, the nor’easter could produce more than 6 inches of snow, with a good chance that many locations likely see more than a foot. Heavy snow is still possible farther south, including areas from New York City to Washington.
There are several tips to follow to prepare for the cold weather.
Another round of arctic air will move into the eastern half of the country over the next few days, as a powerful coastal storm develops this weekend.
Along this arctic front, some snow will fall over the Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic and Appalachians.
Bitter cold air will return to the upper Midwest on Friday.
Live Coverage begins here