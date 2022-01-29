Nor'easter, winter storm to threaten millions along East Coast, New England: LIVE UPDATES

Winter storm, Nor’easter set to impact millions of Americans

Tens of millions of Americans along the East Coast are set to be slammed with a massive winter storm that the National Weather Service says will bring “heavy snow,” “blizzard conditions” and wind gusts as high as 75 mph.

Nearly two feet of snow is forecast to fall on parts of New England while dozens of counties stretching from South Carolina to Maine have been placed under winter weather advisories and warnings.

"Significant beach erosion and coastal flooding will also be a concern," the NWS says, adding that the looming onslaught of wintry weather – which could also cause widespread power outages during below-freezing temperatures -- "will make travel nearly impossible."

"Moderate to heavy snow and gusty winds are forecast to materialize along the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts this evening as the low arrives off the coast of North Carolina," NWS also said. "Heavy snow and intense winds are then expected to develop over New England on Saturday as the Nor'easter continues to intensify off the Northeast coast."