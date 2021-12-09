Kim Potter trial: Defense tells jurors officer made a mistake: LIVE UPDATES

Kim Potter's lawyer says client made a mistake the day Daunte Wright was fatally shot

The lawyer for a Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer who killed a Daunte Wright, a Black motorist, during a traffic stop told jurors on Wednesday that his client made a mistake when she grabbed the wrong weapon during the incident.

Paul Engh, the defense attorney, said, “Police officers are human beings.”

And he cast blame on Wright, saying all the 20-year-old had to do that day was surrender. The trial included dramatic testimony from Wright’s mother, who recalled seeing her son unconscious during a FaceTime stream.

There were also more details about the immediate response from Kim Potter, the officer, after the shooting.

Trainee officer Anthony Luckey testified that he was trying to stop Wright from getting back into his car and driving off when Potter yelled, "Taser, Taser, Taser," and shot Wright once in the chest.

"Ah s—! I just shot him," Potter yelled as Wright drove off.

"I grabbed the wrong f------ gun. I shot him. Oh my God."

Potter then sat down on the curb and yelled, "Oh my God," multiple times while crying and rocking back and forth. "I’m going to go to prison," Potter said moments later.

"No you’re not," Luckey responded. "Kim, that guy was trying to take off with me in the car," Sgt. Mychal Johnson added. - The Associated Press contributed to this report