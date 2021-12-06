Jussie Smollett expected to take the stand in his trial: LIVE UPDATES

Today is likely the last day Jussie Smollett will be able to testify in his own defense

The prosecution rested its case against Jussie Smollett on Friday. Meanwhile, Judge Linn has said that he expects jury deliberations in the case to begin either today or tomorrow.

As a result, many believe that Smollett will seize today as his last option to take the stand and speak in his own defense. However, there are a myriad of reasons that someone on trial often does not take the stand. Although the jury has been instructed not to read into whether or not Smollett testifies, legal experts have told The Associated Press that it may be his only hope to win after the defense has seemingly struggled to tell his side of the story.

After the two brothers who allege Smollett instructed them to carry out the attack testified and had much of what they said backed by video and other evidence found by Chicago police, many believe that words directly from Smollett may be his only hope to convince a jury of his innocence.

Click here to read more.