Hunter Biden enters day 6 of federal gun crime trial as potential testimony looms

What’s so salacious about Hunter Biden's “Beautiful Things" book?

“Beautiful Things” is first son Hunter Biden’s 2021 memoir. In it, he openly acknowledges previous struggles with drug addiction.

On Tuesday, excerpts from the audiobook were broadcast in court. Hunter Biden also narrates the book.

In it, he describes how he could be a “crack daddy” to Washington, D.C. drug dealers because his addiction was so strong. He also wrote about his encounters with a female drug dealer in the nation’s capital nicknamed, “Bicycles,” as well as the time he purportedly accepted cocaine from a stranger in a restroom in Monaco.

In the book, he also wrote about the 1972 car accident in Hockessin, Del., that claimed the lives of his mother, Neilia Biden, and his baby sister, Naomi Biden.

He also wrote about the cancer-related death of his older brother, former Delaware Attorney General Joseph R. Biden III; nicknamed “Beau.”