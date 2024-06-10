Hunter Biden enters day 6 of federal gun crime trial as potential testimony looms
Hunter Biden returns to the Delaware courthouse for the sixth day of his federal gun crime trial Monday. The first son may testify in the case this week as the defense calls its own witnesses. Defense attorney Abbe Lowell was heard saying he would consider calling Hunter as a witness over the weekend.
“Beautiful Things” is first son Hunter Biden’s 2021 memoir. In it, he openly acknowledges previous struggles with drug addiction.
On Tuesday, excerpts from the audiobook were broadcast in court. Hunter Biden also narrates the book.
In it, he describes how he could be a “crack daddy” to Washington, D.C. drug dealers because his addiction was so strong. He also wrote about his encounters with a female drug dealer in the nation’s capital nicknamed, “Bicycles,” as well as the time he purportedly accepted cocaine from a stranger in a restroom in Monaco.
In the book, he also wrote about the 1972 car accident in Hockessin, Del., that claimed the lives of his mother, Neilia Biden, and his baby sister, Naomi Biden.
He also wrote about the cancer-related death of his older brother, former Delaware Attorney General Joseph R. Biden III; nicknamed “Beau.”
If found guilty on all three counts, Hunter Biden could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison. Hunter Biden has no prior criminal record, and first-time offenders often receive more lenient sentences than the maximum handed down by the judge.
The final decision rests with District Judge Maryellen Noreika of Delaware. Notably, these charges fall under federal jurisdiction, granting President Joe Biden the authority to pardon his son at any time. Additionally, if Hunter Biden is convicted, the president could choose to commute the sentence, thereby reducing the severity of the penalty. The White House has indicated, however, that Biden will not pardon his son.
First son Hunter Biden could testify in his criminal trial on Monday, according to his defense team.
Day five of Biden's historic trial in Wilmington, Delaware, regarding the purchase of a handgun in 2018 could include testimony from the man in question himself. Defense attorney Abbe Lowell was heard saying following Friday's lunch break that he will take the weekend to decide if he will call Biden to testify, and that he will notify Special Counsel David Weiss' office of the decision.
Details surrounding the decision will be made public some time after 8:15 a.m. Monday, when presiding Judge Maryellen Noreika requested both legal parties report back to the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building and United States Courthouse.
Prosecutors are working to prove that Biden lied on a federal firearm form, known as ATF Form 4473, in October 2018 when he ticked a box labeled "No" when asked if he is an unlawful user of a firearm or addicted to controlled substances. Hunter Biden purchased a Cobra Colt .38 from a store called StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply in Wilmington.
Biden is facing charges of making a false statement in the purchase of a gun, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federally licensed gun dealer, and possession of a gun by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.
He pleaded not guilty in the case. It is the first time in U.S. history that a sitting president's child is on trial.
