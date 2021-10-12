Gabby Petito: Private investigator claims asphyxiation may have caused death: LIVE UPDATES

Gabby may have died from asphyxiation as bodycam gives motive clue, private investigator claims

A private investigator, who recently visited the Wyoming site where Gabby Petito’s remains were discovered, speculated that the Teton County coroner may reveal that the woman died from asphyxiation after viewing the bodycam video with Utah police.

Petito’s death has been ruled a homicide, but there were no other details about what factors lead to her death. Brent Blue, the coroner, called for a 12:30 p.m. MT virtual press conference today where it is believed that the cause of death will be identified.

Jason Jenson, a Salt Lake City-based investigator, told Fox News Digital that he believes that the cause of death could very well be asphyxiation, based on Petito’s body language in the Aug. 12 bodycam footage from Moab, Utah.

Petito told police that Brian Laundrie, her fiancé, grabbed her face during a domestic dispute.

“I wouldn’t be surprised that it’s manual strangulation,” he claimed. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s choked her before. Any victim that’s been choked before—their natural reaction is to lower their chin to their clavicle to prevent that hand from going around their throat.”

Last month, Blue determined Petito was a homicide victim, but did not disclose a cause of death. Petito was traveling cross-country in a Ford transit van with Laundrie when she went missing.

Laundrie, 23, returned home to North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1 in the van without Petito.

He is wanted on debit card fraud charges and is also a person of interest in the homicide of Petito.

