Gabby Petito: Elizabeth Smart reflects on case, shares 'heartbreaking' insight: LIVE UPDATES

Gabby Petito: Grieving parents were traveling to Wyoming yesterday

The grieving parents of Gabby Petito were heading to Wyoming to recover her remains just one day after a Teton County coroner announced she died of manual strangulation.

The Schmidt and Petito families were on their way to Wyoming on Wednesday morning to be reunited with their daughter’s remains, just over three weeks after her body was discovered near Grand Teton National Park, Fox News has learned.

The parents are planning to return this weekend with her ashes.

During their trip, the parents will also meet with law enforcement investigating Petito’s death for an update on the case.

Statements will not be provided to the media until Petito is brought home to New York, the family said