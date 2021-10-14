Gabby Petito: Elizabeth Smart reflects on case, shares 'heartbreaking' insight: LIVE UPDATES
Elizabeth Smart, who was kidnapped for nine months when she was 14-years-old, said Wednesday that it is "heartbreaking" knowing what Gabby Petito likely went through in the days and weeks leading up to her death.
The grieving parents of Gabby Petito were heading to Wyoming to recover her remains just one day after a Teton County coroner announced she died of manual strangulation.
The Schmidt and Petito families were on their way to Wyoming on Wednesday morning to be reunited with their daughter’s remains, just over three weeks after her body was discovered near Grand Teton National Park, Fox News has learned.
The parents are planning to return this weekend with her ashes.
During their trip, the parents will also meet with law enforcement investigating Petito’s death for an update on the case.
Statements will not be provided to the media until Petito is brought home to New York, the family said
Elizabeth Smart, who was kidnapped for nine months when she was 14-years-old by a street preacher and his wife, said Wednesday that it is "heartbreaking" knowing what Gabby Petito likely went through in the days and weeks leading up to her death.
"In Gabby's case in particular, I mean, I was alive, and I came home, and hers tragically has not ended that way," Smart, who is now a victims' rights activist, said on the show "Red Table Talk." "But knowing what it's like being on the other side and potentially what may have happened and what may have led up to her final moments, and understanding probably a lot of what she was feeling, it's heartbreaking."
Smart was kidnapped from her Salt Lake City home by Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee in 2002. She was held in captivity and raped by Mitchell for nine months, before being rescued by police officers on a street in Sandy, Utah, about 20 miles from her home.
One of her kidnappers, Barzee, was released from prison on parole in 2018 after serving 15 years in prison. Smart said Wednesday that she was disappointed in Barzee's release but thankful that she got some measure of justice.
"I was disappointed, but it also helped me have a greater appreciation for how many victims never even have a smidgen of justice. Their perpetrators walk every day free," she said. "Like, at least I got something. How many more haven’t?"
