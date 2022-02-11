Michigan gov demands Canada 'immediately' reopen traffic on Ambassador Bridge: LIVE UPDATES

Christian crowdfunding site defiant after Ontario court freezes millions in convoy funds

Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo remained defiant after a court in Ontario issued an order to freeze access to the millions of dollars in the GiveSendGo account of the Canadian "Freedom Convoy" on Thursday.

"Know this! Canada has absolutely ZERO jurisdiction over how we manage our funds here at GiveSendGo," the company said in a statement. "All funds for EVERY campaign on GiveSendGo flow directly to the recipients of those campaigns, not least of which is The Freedom Convoy campaign."

The convoy's GiveSendGo raised $8.4 million as of Thursday. The truckers had previously raised more than $10 million with GoFundMe until the platform shut it down last week at the request of Canadian officials.

The court order came after Ontario's attorney general brought an application in the Superior Court of Justice to prohibit the convoy from accessing the money.

