©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Iran appears to strike ship off Indian coast with unmanned aerial vehicle, US official says

The strike comes as Houthi militants targeted multiple cargo ships on Saturday, as the group fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles into international shipping lanes located in the Southern Red Sea, according to U.S. Central Command.

Covered by: Stepen Sorace and Landon Mion

Israel-Hamas war: USS Laboon strikes down four Houthi drones

Yemeni coastguard members loyal to the internationally-recognised government ride in a patrol boat in the Red Sea off of the government-held town of Mokha in the western Taiz province, close to the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, on December 12, 2023.(Photo by KHALED ZIAD/AFP via Getty Images)

The USS Laboon shot down four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Red Sea on Saturday, as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate amid the Israel-Hamas war.

A senior U.S. defense official confirmed the news to Fox News Digital. The weapons were fired by Houthis and targeted towards international ships.

Houthis began by firing two UAVs at international vessels, despite the ships not having any connection to Israel. One vessel was damaged, while the other was not.

A Gabon-flagged ship was also struck by a Houthi drone. Houthis also shot two anti-ship ballistic missiles, but neither hit.

Iranian-linked fighters also reportedly shot at least one unmanned aerial vehicle towards a vessel off the coast of India in the Indian Ocean.

Fox News Digital's Andrea Vacchiano and Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.

Posted by Stepen Sorace

Bethlehem resembles a ghost town on Christmas Eve as celebrations called off over Israel-Hamas war

People walk by the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Bethlehem, the biblical birthplace of Jesus, resembled a ghost town on Sunday as Christmas Eve celebrations were called off because of the ongoing war between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists.

The festive lights and Christmas tree that normally decorate Manger Square were missing. The foreign tourists who gather each year to celebrate Christmas were also absent. Instead, dozens of Palestinian security forces patrolled the empty area.

The gift shops in the region were slow to open on Christmas Eve, but a few did when rain stopped pouring. Still, there were few visitors.

The cancellation of Christmas festivities this year is a significant blow to the town’s economy. Tourism makes up an estimated 70% of Bethlehem’s income, and most of that comes during the Christmas season.

More than 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza and Israel since Hamas launched its largest attack against Israel in decades on Oct. 7, leading to Israeli forces launching a ground operation into the territory.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Posted by Stepen Sorace

More than a dozen Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza over the weekend, military says

An Israeli army tank moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

More than a dozen Israeli soldiers  were killed in combat in the Gaza Strip over the weekend, according to the Israeli military.

The 13 Israeli soldiers killed on Friday and Saturday died in battles in central and southern Gaza, the military said Sunday.

According to Israeli Army Radio, four soldiers were killed when their vehicle was struck by an anti-tank missile.

Another soldier was killed in northern Israel by fire from the Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah.

The number of soldiers killed since Israel's ground offensive began now sits at 152.

More than 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza and Israel since Hamas launched its largest attack against Israel in decades on Oct. 7, leading to Israeli forces launching a ground operation into the territory.

Civilians have been repeatedly caught in the crossfire of the wider conflict, with thousands having been wounded, and many others having been taken hostage by Hamas and raped, tortured or murdered.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Posted by Stepen Sorace

Iran appears to have struck ship off Indian coast with UAV: US Official

Cargo ships are seen at Israel's Haifa commercial shipping port in the Mediterranean Sea on December 13, 2023. In solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, Yemen's Houthis are warning that they will target cargo vessels sailing through the Red Sea if they are heading for Israeli ports, regardless of their nationality. (Mati Milstein/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Iran appears to have struck a ship off the Indian coast with an unmanned aerial vehicle, a U.S. official told Fox News on Saturday.

It comes as Houthi militants targeted multiple cargo ships on Saturday, as the group fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles into international shipping lanes located in the Southern Red Sea, according to U.S. Central Command.

No ships were impacted by the ballistic missiles, officials said.The USS Laboon shot down four unmanned aerial drones on Saturday which originated from areas that the Houthis control in Yemen.

Read the full article about Iran by Jennifer Griffin and Adam Sabes

Posted by Stepen Sorace

