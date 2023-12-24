Iran appears to strike ship off Indian coast with unmanned aerial vehicle, US official says
The strike comes as Houthi militants targeted multiple cargo ships on Saturday, as the group fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles into international shipping lanes located in the Southern Red Sea, according to U.S. Central Command.
The USS Laboon shot down four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Red Sea on Saturday, as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate amid the Israel-Hamas war.
A senior U.S. defense official confirmed the news to Fox News Digital. The weapons were fired by Houthis and targeted towards international ships.
Houthis began by firing two UAVs at international vessels, despite the ships not having any connection to Israel. One vessel was damaged, while the other was not.
A Gabon-flagged ship was also struck by a Houthi drone. Houthis also shot two anti-ship ballistic missiles, but neither hit.
Iranian-linked fighters also reportedly shot at least one unmanned aerial vehicle towards a vessel off the coast of India in the Indian Ocean.
Bethlehem, the biblical birthplace of Jesus, resembled a ghost town on Sunday as Christmas Eve celebrations were called off because of the ongoing war between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists.
The festive lights and Christmas tree that normally decorate Manger Square were missing. The foreign tourists who gather each year to celebrate Christmas were also absent. Instead, dozens of Palestinian security forces patrolled the empty area.
The gift shops in the region were slow to open on Christmas Eve, but a few did when rain stopped pouring. Still, there were few visitors.
The cancellation of Christmas festivities this year is a significant blow to the town’s economy. Tourism makes up an estimated 70% of Bethlehem’s income, and most of that comes during the Christmas season.
More than 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza and Israel since Hamas launched its largest attack against Israel in decades on Oct. 7, leading to Israeli forces launching a ground operation into the territory.
More than a dozen Israeli soldiers were killed in combat in the Gaza Strip over the weekend, according to the Israeli military.
The 13 Israeli soldiers killed on Friday and Saturday died in battles in central and southern Gaza, the military said Sunday.
According to Israeli Army Radio, four soldiers were killed when their vehicle was struck by an anti-tank missile.
Another soldier was killed in northern Israel by fire from the Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah.
The number of soldiers killed since Israel's ground offensive began now sits at 152.
More than 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza and Israel since Hamas launched its largest attack against Israel in decades on Oct. 7, leading to Israeli forces launching a ground operation into the territory.
Civilians have been repeatedly caught in the crossfire of the wider conflict, with thousands having been wounded, and many others having been taken hostage by Hamas and raped, tortured or murdered.
Iran appears to have struck a ship off the Indian coast with an unmanned aerial vehicle, a U.S. official told Fox News on Saturday.
No ships were impacted by the ballistic missiles, officials said.The USS Laboon shot down four unmanned aerial drones on Saturday which originated from areas that the Houthis control in Yemen.
Live Coverage begins here