Sec. Austin travels to Israel as thousands protest against mistaken killing of Israeli hostages

Israeli official Mark Regev appeared on "Fox News Live" on Saturday to discuss the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war, including the IDF's accidental killing of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Regev, who serves as a senior advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said that the three hostages who were killed were "clear[ly]" misidentified as threats.

"We have to thoroughly get to the bottom of what happened because obviously we want to do our best that it will never be repeated," Regev explained. "It's clear that our forces misidentified these three individuals. They were identified as a threat, as Hamas terrorists."

The Israeli official cited the fact that Hamas fighters tend not to wear uniforms as a possible reason why the hostages were mistaken for terrorists.

"Hamas terrorists don't wear uniforms necessarily," he said. "They routinely dress in civilian clothing. There have been numerous examples of them trying to trick our soldiers, speaking Hebrew and so forth."

"And then in the height of battle and the pressure of combat, soldiers on the ground, obviously, as I said, misidentified them and tragically killed them," Regev added.

