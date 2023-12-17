Sec. Austin travels to Israel as thousands protest against mistaken killing of Israeli hostages
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin began a trip to the Middle East on Sunday as thousands of Israeli protesters gathered in Tel Avivi in outrage against the IDF killing of three Israeli hostages in Gaza this weekend. The IDF says the hostages were shirtless and one was carrying a makeshift white flag, but they were mistaken for Hamas terrorists.
Israeli official Mark Regev appeared on "Fox News Live" on Saturday to discuss the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war, including the IDF's accidental killing of Israeli hostages in Gaza.
Regev, who serves as a senior advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said that the three hostages who were killed were "clear[ly]" misidentified as threats.
"We have to thoroughly get to the bottom of what happened because obviously we want to do our best that it will never be repeated," Regev explained. "It's clear that our forces misidentified these three individuals. They were identified as a threat, as Hamas terrorists."
The Israeli official cited the fact that Hamas fighters tend not to wear uniforms as a possible reason why the hostages were mistaken for terrorists.
"Hamas terrorists don't wear uniforms necessarily," he said. "They routinely dress in civilian clothing. There have been numerous examples of them trying to trick our soldiers, speaking Hebrew and so forth."
"And then in the height of battle and the pressure of combat, soldiers on the ground, obviously, as I said, misidentified them and tragically killed them," Regev added.
Fox News' Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report
A Georgia middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly threatening to cut off the head of a Muslim student who confronted him about an Israeli flag in his classroom.
Benjamin Reese, 51, a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Warner Robbins Middle School, was arrested on Dec. 8 on charges of making terroristic threats and cruelty to children, jail records show. He was released on bond two days later, but bond conditions require him to stay away from the school and the student he is accused of threatening.
A girl approached Reese in a hallway and told him she found the Israeli flag in his classroom offensive because Israelis were killing Palestinians, according to an incident report. The student said Reese told her he was Jewish and has relatives in Israel, accused her of being antisemitic and began screaming threats toward her.
Several witnesses reported hearing Reese scream threats, including one where he said he would cut the girl's head off.
"You motherf---ing piece of s---t! I’ll kick your a--! I should cut your motherf---ing head off!" he reportedly screamed.
Some students said they also heard Reese saying he would "slit her goddamn throat and drag her a-- outside and cut her head off."
When a deputy asked Reese if he threatened any students, he denied the allegations, the report said. He said he told a student who was offended by the flag that she was being antisemitic but denied saying anything racist to her.
Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report
