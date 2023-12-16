Israel Defense Forces raid Gaza schools allegedly used as Hamas bases

The Israel Defense Forces revealed Saturday morning its troops' activity in the last 24 hours regarding the ongoing war against Hamas terrorists.

The IDF wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that troops have apprehended terrorists hiding in the al-Mu'tasim Bi'llah and al-Farabi schools in Gaza City's Rimal neighborhood, who turned themselves in. Troops also eliminated additional terrorists in the area.

Troops also found "weapons and underground terrorist infrastructure in operational compounds in Khan Yunis" and directed an Israeli Air Force strike "on a number of Hamas terrorists who fired at the troops from the roof of a compound in Jabalia."

In a separate incident, IDF said a building in the Jabalia camp was struck after it identified suspicious movement on the roof.

"IDF troops identified the movement of a number of Hamas terrorists on the roof of a compound from which shots were fired in Jabalia. In response, the forces directed an IDF aircraft that struck the compound," the military said.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this update.