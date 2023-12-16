Israel Defense Forces raid Gaza schools allegedly used as Hamas bases
The Israel Defense Forces continues to conduct operations in the Gaza Strip, announcing that commando troops raided schools on Friday that were allegedly used as bases by the terrorist group Hamas. The IDF said troops have apprehended terrorists hiding in the al-Mu'tasim Bi'llah and al-Farabi schools in Gaza City's Rimal neighborhood, and eliminated additional terrorists in the area.
The Israel Defense Forces revealed Saturday morning its troops' activity in the last 24 hours regarding the ongoing war against Hamas terrorists.
The IDF wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that troops have apprehended terrorists hiding in the al-Mu'tasim Bi'llah and al-Farabi schools in Gaza City's Rimal neighborhood, who turned themselves in. Troops also eliminated additional terrorists in the area.
Troops also found "weapons and underground terrorist infrastructure in operational compounds in Khan Yunis" and directed an Israeli Air Force strike "on a number of Hamas terrorists who fired at the troops from the roof of a compound in Jabalia."
In a separate incident, IDF said a building in the Jabalia camp was struck after it identified suspicious movement on the roof.
"IDF troops identified the movement of a number of Hamas terrorists on the roof of a compound from which shots were fired in Jabalia. In response, the forces directed an IDF aircraft that struck the compound," the military said.
A law firm will cease on-campus recruiting of Harvard Law students due to the university president’s recent congressional testimony, telling Fox News Digital the move will be in place until there is a "sea change" on campus.
Edelson PC law firm founder Jay Edelson penned a letter to Harvard Law’s director of recruitment and operations saying that the firm will not be participating in the university's upcoming Spring Interview Program. The Spring Interview Program, which begins Jan. 29, facilitates opportunities for employers to interview prospective students on campus.
The firm added that it will also skip a larger on-campus interviewing event in August, according to Reuters. Edelson told Reuters in an interview that the event is where major law firms often hire many of their summer associates.
Edelson sent a statement to Fox News Digital about the decision, saying the move came because of how Harvard and its president Claudine Gay handled the aftermath of her disastrous testimony before Congress on antisemitism at the school.
Harvard University’s top brass backed the embattled president following intense backlash towards her comments about antisemitism and accusations of plagiarism.
The United Nations says that internet disruptions caused by the war in Gaza have caused a communications blackout and more suffering for innocent Palestinians.
Internet and telephone lines went down Thursday evening and were still inaccessible Saturday morning, according to internet access advocacy group NetBlocks.org, hampering aid deliveries and rescue efforts as Israel's war against Gaza's ruling militant group Hamas stretched into the 11th week.
“The internet blackout is ongoing, and based on our records it is the longest such incident” in the over-two-month war, said Alp Toker, the group’s director. The United Nations’ humanitarian affairs department said communications with Gaza were “severely disrupted” due to damage to telecommunications lines in the south.
Since the war began after the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel, 85% of the Gaza Strip's 2.3 million Palestinian residents have been driven from their homes southward to a humanitarian safe zone while Israel fights Hamas.
With limited humanitarian aid able to reach Gaza, the U.N.'s World Food Program reported a surge from 38% to 56% in the number of displaced households suffering severe hunger in the last two weeks.
A rare Palestinian youth leader opposed to Hamas’ totalitarian rule has emerged amid Israel’s efforts to root out the vestiges of the jihadi terrorist movement in the Gaza Strip.
Speaking with Fox News Digital from within the war zone in Gaza, Moumen Al-Natour, 28, said he "advocates peace and for the establishment of a Palestinian state" that coexists with the Jewish state as part of a two-state solution.
The Hamas regime has imprisoned Al-Natour twenty times, including incarceration for "expressing my opinion and trying to organize additional protests."
Al-Natour was part of the 2019 protest against the deteriorating standard of living under Hamas rule.
"I organized a lot of young people in that 2019 protest movement called We Want to Live," he said.
Hamas violently crushed the 2019 protest of hundreds of demonstrators. Gaza has a Palestinian population of 2.3 million people.
According to the Meezaan Organization for Human Rights, based in Nazareth, Al-Natour was tortured by Hamas each time he was jailed.
When asked why the world is not hearing from people in Gaza who oppose Hamas, Al-Natour said, "Hamas is still in power. People, even during peace time, they do not criticize Hamas publicly. Now, specifically during wartime, the consequences would be much, much worse than during peace time.
"For sure, not all the people in Gaza are Hamas. They do not have access to social media and journalistic platforms where they can express what they think about Hamas."
