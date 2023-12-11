Israel intensifies search for Hamas leadership as terror group threatens to kill remaining hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Israel-Hamas conflict is reaching the "beginning of the end," and he called on Hamas soldiers to surrender.

Netanyahu acknowledged that the war remains in "full swing," but said Hamas soldiers are already surrendering to Israeli troops by the dozen. The IDF remains focused on locating Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

"They lay down their weapons and surrender themselves to our heroic warriors," Netanyahu said Sunday. "It will take more time, the war is in full swing, [but] I say to the Hamas terrorists it is over. Don't die for Sinwar. Surrender − now."

Sinwar is believed to be hiding in tunnels beneath the city of Khan Younis, the largest city in southern Gaza.