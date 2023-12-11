Israel intensifies search for Hamas leadership as terror group threatens to kill remaining hostages
Israeli Defense Forces ramped up attacks on Hamas' remaining strongholds in southern Gaza on Monday. Israel is searching for senior Hamas leadership, specifically Yahya Sinwar. Meanwhile, Hamas has threatened to kill all of the remaining hostages in its custody if Israel does not comply with its demands for more aid, among other things.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Israel-Hamas conflict is reaching the "beginning of the end," and he called on Hamas soldiers to surrender.
Netanyahu acknowledged that the war remains in "full swing," but said Hamas soldiers are already surrendering to Israeli troops by the dozen. The IDF remains focused on locating Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.
"They lay down their weapons and surrender themselves to our heroic warriors," Netanyahu said Sunday. "It will take more time, the war is in full swing, [but] I say to the Hamas terrorists it is over. Don't die for Sinwar. Surrender − now."
Sinwar is believed to be hiding in tunnels beneath the city of Khan Younis, the largest city in southern Gaza.
United Nations officials have raised fears of a potential mass exodus of Palestinians fleeing from southern Gaza into Egypt as Israel's war against Hamas intensifies in the region.
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he expects order in Gaza to "completely break down" in the near future. Egypt and all other nearby Arab countries have so far refused to accept any refugees from Gaza.
"I expect public order to completely break down soon and an even worse situation could unfold including epidemic diseases and increased pressure for mass displacement into Egypt," U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday.
Since October 7, most of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been forced out of their homes and huge swaths of Gaza's major cities have been reduced to rubble.
While Israel has allowed some aid to continue flowing into Gaza, humanitarian groups say it has not been enough, fueling a potential rush toward the Egyptian border.
Teachers in Oakland, California, held a pro-Palestinian "teach in," on Wednesday, which asked elementary school-age children to draw what they think a Zionist leader looks like and define a massacre.
Oakland Unified School District's superintendent, Kyla Johnson-Trammell, issued a warning to teachers planning to hold the unsanctioned event, stating the curriculum did not align with district educational protocol. Despite the warning, about 100 educators took part in teaching the unauthorized material to students ages 4 to 18, the East Bay Times reported.
The "teach-in" materials were listed as "lessons for Kindergartners to 12th graders, art lessons, math lessons, films you can screen and ways to highlight Palestinian joy," according to a review of the curriculum by Fox News Digital.
OUSD teacher, Judy Greenspan, who served as an organizer for the teach-in, told Fox News Digital that OEA for Palestine "absolutely" plans to hold future events, adding that Superintendent Johnson-Trammell should change her position and "get on the right side of history."
A former Hamas minister being held in Israeli captivity is criticizing the terrorist group, calling it a bunch of “crazy people” led by Yahya Sinwar, a man with “delusions of grandeur.”
Footage of former Hamas communications minister Yousef al-Mansi was published Sunday by the Shin Bet security agency and reported on by the Times of Israel.
“They destroyed the Gaza Strip. Set it back 200 years,” al-Mansi says in translated excerpts. “There is no opportunity to live.”
He called Sinwar, the man who masterminded Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 assault on Israel, a “walking dead man.”
“People in the Gaza Strip say that Sinwar and his group destroyed us, we must get rid of them,” al-Mansi says in the video He added: “I have not seen anyone in the Gaza Strip who supports Sinwar; nobody likes Sinwar. There are people who, day and night, pray that God will free us from him.”
