Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Published
Last Update

Deadly tornadoes rip across Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee: LIVE UPDATES

Tornadoes and severe storms swept across several states Friday night, leaving in their wake multiple deaths, numerous injuries and severe structural damage.

Covered by: Peter Aitken and Fox News

3Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Sen. Rand Paul urges Biden to approve federal assistance to Kentucky

Sen. Rand Paul, R-KY, has sent a letter to President Biden urging him to approve Gov. Beshear’s request for federal assistance.

“The Governor of the Commonwealth has requested federal assistance this morning, and certainly further requests will be coming as the situation is assessed,” Paul wrote. “I fully support those requests and ask that you move expeditiously to approve the appropriate resources for our state.”

Paul also released a statement in which he offered condolences for those who lost a loved one due to the tornadoes.

“As daylight comes and we begin to fully understand the severity of the devastation, we mourn and we pray,” he wrote.

Posted by Peter Aitken

More than 200,000 without power in Tennessee, Kentucky

More than 200,000 customers remain without power in Tennessee and Kentucky on Saturday morning after deadly tornadoes tore through the region overnight. 

137,599 outages were reported in Tennessee and 71,982 customers experienced outages in Kentucky, according to PowerOutage.US. 

https://www.foxnews.com/us/deadly-tornadoes-tennessee-kentucky-power-outages

Posted by Fox News

First responders work outside an Amazon fulfillment center after it was heavily damaged when a strong thunderstorm moved through the area Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Tornadoes and severe storms swept across several states Friday night, leaving in their wake multiple deaths, numerous injuries and severe structural damage.

Affected states included Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky, where the governor said it's likely that more than 50 people are dead.

Major incidents included heavy damage to an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, where two people are confirmed dead and dozens of workers were reportedly trapped inside the building, and the destruction of a nursing home in Arkansas, where at least two people were killed and five were hurt, according to reports.

https://www.foxnews.com/us/arkansas-tornado-damage-monette-manor-nursing-home-tennessee-illinois

Posted by Fox News

Live Coverage begins here