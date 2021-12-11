Deadly tornadoes rip across Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee: LIVE UPDATES

Sen. Rand Paul urges Biden to approve federal assistance to Kentucky

Sen. Rand Paul, R-KY, has sent a letter to President Biden urging him to approve Gov. Beshear’s request for federal assistance.

“The Governor of the Commonwealth has requested federal assistance this morning, and certainly further requests will be coming as the situation is assessed,” Paul wrote. “I fully support those requests and ask that you move expeditiously to approve the appropriate resources for our state.”

Paul also released a statement in which he offered condolences for those who lost a loved one due to the tornadoes.

“As daylight comes and we begin to fully understand the severity of the devastation, we mourn and we pray,” he wrote.