Deadly tornadoes rip across Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee: LIVE UPDATES
Tornadoes and severe storms swept across several states Friday night, leaving in their wake multiple deaths, numerous injuries and severe structural damage.
Sen. Rand Paul, R-KY, has sent a letter to President Biden urging him to approve Gov. Beshear’s request for federal assistance.
“The Governor of the Commonwealth has requested federal assistance this morning, and certainly further requests will be coming as the situation is assessed,” Paul wrote. “I fully support those requests and ask that you move expeditiously to approve the appropriate resources for our state.”
Paul also released a statement in which he offered condolences for those who lost a loved one due to the tornadoes.
“As daylight comes and we begin to fully understand the severity of the devastation, we mourn and we pray,” he wrote.
More than 200,000 customers remain without power in Tennessee and Kentucky on Saturday morning after deadly tornadoes tore through the region overnight.
137,599 outages were reported in Tennessee and 71,982 customers experienced outages in Kentucky, according to PowerOutage.US.
Affected states included Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky, where the governor said it's likely that more than 50 people are dead.
Major incidents included heavy damage to an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, where two people are confirmed dead and dozens of workers were reportedly trapped inside the building, and the destruction of a nursing home in Arkansas, where at least two people were killed and five were hurt, according to reports.
