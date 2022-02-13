Canadian truckers: Police begin arresting protesters blocking US-Canada bridge: LIVE UPDATES

Freedom Convoy and Ottawa Mayor come to agreement and consolidate protests around Parliament Hill

Organizers of the Freedom Convoy and the Ottawa Mayor have come to an agreement on protest placement in exchange for a meeting.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson sent a letter to the organizers of the Freedom Convoy on Saturday and said that he would agree to a meeting, if the following conditions were met:

"Remove all trucks from the residential districts south of Wellington Street, and from all other residential areas including the market, the Ottawa Baseball Stadium on Coventry, etc.;"

"Agree to not backfill the residential areas currently occupied with trucks, other vehicles and/or demonstrators; and"

"Agree to not displace the truck convoy, vehicles and/or demonstrators to other residential areas in the city of Ottawa."

Watson said that he wants to see "clear evidence" that the trucker convoy is leaving residential areas by Monday, and also asked the protesters to stop asking more individuals to join them in Ottawa.

"I look forward to your protest movement meaningfully delivering on these steps as a show of goodwill towards our community. Once there is clear evidence that you have delivered on these commitments, I am prepared to meet with you in a timely fashion," Watson wrote.

A follow-up letter to Watson from organizers of the Freedom Convoy states that they "agree with your request to reduce pressure on the residents and businesses in the City of Ottawa."

"We have made a plan to consolidate our protest efforts around Parliament Hill. We will be working hard over the next 24 hours to get buy in from the truckers. We hope to start repositioning our trucks on Monday," the organizers wrote. "We look forward to meeting with you to discuss the issues raised by the truckers."