Biden sees support among Dems slip over Afghanistan withdrawal: LIVE UPDATES

Biden sees Dem support dwindle over Afghanistan withdrawal

President Biden has faced mounting criticism from lawmakers within his own party in recent days as the last U.S. forces depart Afghanistan following a chaotic evacuation mission.

Much of the Democratic criticism regarding Biden’s handling of the withdrawal has focused on his decision to maintain an Aug. 31 deadline for evacuations despite the administration’s acknowledgments that some Americans would be left behind.

The public reproaches have added to the political pressure on Biden, who has faced scathing attacks from Republicans during the crisis.

Some of the most pointed criticism came from Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa. Last week, the House Foreign Affairs Committee said the evacuation "has been egregiously mishandled" after suicide bombings that killed 13 U.S. service members.

Click here for the full story