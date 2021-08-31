Biden sees support among Dems slip over Afghanistan withdrawal: LIVE UPDATES

incoming update…
President Biden has faced mounting criticism from lawmakers within his own party in recent days as the last U.S. forces depart Afghanistan following a chaotic evacuation mission.
Much of the Democratic criticism regarding Biden’s handling of the withdrawal has focused on his decision to maintain an Aug. 31 deadline for evacuations despite the administration’s acknowledgments that some Americans would be left behind.
The public reproaches have added to the political pressure on Biden, who has faced scathing attacks from Republicans during the crisis.
Some of the most pointed criticism came from Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa. Last week, the House Foreign Affairs Committee said the evacuation "has been egregiously mishandled" after suicide bombings that killed 13 U.S. service members.
Secretary of State Tony Blinken pledged ongoing support to what he described as the "small number of Americans" still in Afghanistan after the last U.S. troops departed the country on Monday.
Blinken said the State Department does not have an exact figure on the number of Americans still in the country, though it is believed to be "under 200 and likely closer to 100." He added that efforts to determine an exact number were complicated by "longtime residents of Afghanistan who have American passports and are trying to determine whether or not they want to leave."
"Our commitment to them, and to all Americans in Afghanistan and everywhere in the world, continues. The protection and welfare of Americans abroad remains the State Department’s most vital and enduring mission," Blinken said. "If an American in Afghanistan tells us that they want to stay for now and then in a week or a month or a year they reach out and say, ‘I’ve changed my mind,’ we will help them leave."
President Biden appears to have broken his promise to stay in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated.
Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. announced Monday evening that the last of the U.S. troops stationed at the Kabul airport had left, completing the military’s drawdown in the country, even though hundreds of Americans likely remain.
McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, said some American citizens who wanted to leave Afghanistan remained in the country.
