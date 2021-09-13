Afghanistan: Taliban hopes to join China's strategic Belt and Road Initiative: LIVE UPDATES

Afghanistan: China’s Belt and Road Initiative could provide Kabul with funding, report says

China has stepped up its financial support of the Taliban government since the U.S. withdrawal from the country by promising $31 million in emergency aid and Kabul could eventually join Beijing’s strategic Belt and Road Initiative, a report said.

There's a possibility that the Taliban joins the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is a key component of the BRI, Reuters reported. The report pointed out that Pakistan has also donated humanitarian aid to Kabul after denying claims that helped the Taliban fight Western forces over the past 20 years.

“The Taliban would welcome joining CPEC, China would also be very happy,” Rustam Shah Mohmand, Pakistan’s former ambassador to Afghanistan, told Reuters.

Nikkei Asia reported that Zabiullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, has already said the group wants to join the CPEC. A source told the outlet that China has been courting the Taliban since 2018 on possible projects in the country.

"There are verbal agreements between Beijing and Taliban about investments," the source told the website. "Once the Taliban government gains global recognition, China will start building infrastructure projects in war-torn Afghanistan."

President Biden has suggested western nations develop a plan to counter China’s years-long initiative that expands its influence in the region. In March, he spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the topic.

"I suggested we should have, essentially, a similar initiative, pulling from the democratic states, helping those communities around the world that, in fact, need help," Biden said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping launched the BRI program in 2013, creating the world’s largest infrastructure program with multi-trillion dollar plans for international development and investment, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

The program was originally intended to unite the Asian superpower with neighboring countries, known in China as "One Belt, One Road" in tribute to the Silk Road, but has garnered agreements or investments in 139 countries – accounting for 40 percent of the worlds’ GDP.