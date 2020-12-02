Life-size, taxidermied 'unicorn' to be auctioned in England

Sorry, parents: There's now one fewer excuse that you can’t buy your kid a unicorn for Christmas.

An auction house in England is selling a taxidermied white horse, albeit one made mythical in death with wings and a unicorn horn.

The striking white "unicorn" stands 8 feet tall, and features a 6-foot wingspan, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports. Rearing on a marble plinth, the stunner was created by an artist and taxidermy expert, and originally commissioned by the anonymous, current seller.

PRINCESS CHARLOTTE 'LOVES' UNICORNS, DAD PRINCE WILLIAM SAYS

Bizarrely, the unicorn has been displayed in a coffee shop in South West London – until now.

The mythical creature is expected to fetch between $13,000 and $20,000 when it’s sold by Hansons Auctioneers on Dec. 12.

“Unicorns are the stuff of dreams and fantasy, a mythical creature from ancient times that has staked its place in popular culture today,” said auctioneer Jonathan Newey. “Unicorns often crop up in children’s stories and films, such as 'Toy Story' and 'The Chronicles of Narnia,' hence why children, big and small, love them so much.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Describing the find as a first, Newey said the 12-year-old auction house has never made such a sale before — but they’re up to the challenge.

“We have never sold a giant unicorn before. The creature is a symbol of rarity and it’s certainly a rarity for us,” he explained. “It would make a fantastic statement piece in a home with room to display it or, as it was used before, in a business premises.”

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

As seen in some adorable photos, buyers will be enchanted by the unicorn if they’re as mesmerized as Newey’s 4-year-old daughter Rosamund, who already got to meet the fantastic beast.